ARGO Named a 2022 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that it has been named as a Top 100 FinTech Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking for the financial services industry.

The 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers strictly based on 2021 calendar year revenues from financial institutions or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software, and/or services. The Top 100 Rankings recognize vendors that derive more than one-third of revenue from the financial services and fintech industries.

“Continuously being recognized in the IDC FinTech ranking is directly related to our focus on long term financial management and the value our employees create for our customers every day,” said David Engebos, President and COO, ARGO. “As the competitive FinTech market grows, being included in this prestigious ranking continues to validate our commitment to providing leading technology and solutions that help institutions operate securely, compliantly and efficiently in an ever-changing environment.”

ARGO’s solutions are designed to improve mission-critical business processes for financial services organizations by providing real-time and analytics-based software, transforming customer engagement and experiences, expanding revenue, mitigating risk, reducing expenses, and improving operational efficiencies.

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download here.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email [email protected], or call 508-620-5533.

About ARGO

ARGO creates, sells, implements, and supports our solutions from ARGO offices in Dallas, Toronto, and Memphis. Our Financial Services customers include seven of the top ten financial institutions, as well as nearly 500 other national banks, super-regional banks, regional banks, community banks and credit unions, as well as specialty (automotive) lenders. Our Healthcare customers include large provider integrated delivery networks (IDNs), middle market hospital providers, and a specialty healthcare service organization that services the nation’s hospital providers in patient records management.

