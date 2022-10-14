RED TOKEN (RED) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 16, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed RED TOKEN (RED) on October 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RED/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

RED Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140683_0a54852b0419fa4b_001full.jpg

To reimagine entertainment for the next generation, RED TOKEN ECONOMY PROJECT fuses the real world with the metaverse by creating original stories and characters and collaborating with Japan’s top entertainment providers. Its native token RED TOKEN (RED) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing RED TOKEN ECONOMY PROJECT

Unifying the real and digital worlds, RED TOKEN ECONOMY PROJECT is constructing the next generation entertainment economy by fusing the real world with the metaverse, creating original stories and characters, collaborating with Japan’s top entertainment providers, and powering it all with RED TOKEN.

It launched Japan’s largest esports park, RED° TOKYO TOWER, at one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks, where professional players, creators, entertainers and fans from across the world can come together.

Users can freely explore the RED° TOKYO TOWER in the metaverse, interacting with other users and enjoying games. The tokens earned there can then be taken to other companies’ metaverses and vice versa, and even used in RED° TOKYO TOWER or events in the real world. The future will see REDº facilities continue to open around the world.

In addition, RED° is developing multiple original content properties and collaborating with top brands and creators to bring engaging entertainment experiences to meet the global demand for unique Japanese content. Upcoming original content properties include RED° SQUAD and RED° VTuber.

The RED° Metaverse Project is building a limitless online world in collaboration with global creators assembled in coordination with REDº TOKYO TOWER. Proposing a new concept of “fun”, RED TOKEN ECONOMY PROJECT is creating a new structure that allows the whole world to enjoy high quality and interesting content produced in Japan.

About RED Token

The RED TOKEN (RED) is the official token that will power the RED TOKEN ECONOMY. The token will give access to experiences and activities in the RED Metaverse plus the chance to participate in related events at RED TOKYO TOWER and other RED facilities.

Based on ERC-20. RED has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for Project Development, 40% is allocated for the ecosystem and treasury, 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team, 10% will be used for consulting, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The RED token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the RED TOKEN ECONOMY PROJECT investment can easily buy and sell RED token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about RED Token:

Official Website: https://red-token.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RED_TOKEN_global

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ny78b2nz9p

Twitter: https://twitter.com/red_token_tokyo

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140683