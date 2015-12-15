Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present SP-3164 at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using protein inhibition and protein degradation to develop cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced that Daniela Santiesteban, Ph.D., Salarius’ director of targeted protein degradation development, will be presenting at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Conference being held October 25-28 in Boston. Dr. Santiesteban’s presentation, titled “Development of SP-3164, a Cereblon-Binding Molecular Glue,” will be delivered at 5:30 p.m. local time on October 26th.

Dr. Santiesteban will provide an overview of SP-3164 development, discuss the therapeutic benefits of a stereoselective molecular glue and present in vitro and in vivo data confirming SP-3164 neo-substrates and therapeutic activity in cancer models. Additional data will be disclosed at the conclusion of the conference, and a pdf of the presentation will be posted to Salarius Pharmaceutical’s website.

“This conference is a great opportunity to connect with and learn from other thought-leaders in the rapidly evolving field of targeted protein degradation,” said David Arthur, chief executive officer of Salarius. “We are delighted that Dr. Santiesteban has been invited to present an update on our development work on SP-3164, which we plan to have enter the clinic next year.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology, Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers underway at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

