Sisu Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ML—Sisu Data, the decision intelligence company, is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to help more organizations increase analyst efficiency, fuel decision-making, and drive metric improvement. Today at Google Cloud Next, Sisu announced that Google Cloud will provide easy access to Sisu capabilities inside Google Cloud’s Looker, BigQuery, and data cloud products to enable users to benefit from AI/ML-powered automated analytics.

Joint customers of the Sisu Decision Intelligence Engine and Google Cloud’s Looker can already leverage existing integrations to accelerate data investigation and diagnose why key metrics change. This announcement expands the integration to make it even simpler to leverage AI/ML-powered automated analytics for governed, modeled data in Google Cloud.

Enterprises today are storing more data than ever before—more data than they can effectively put to use. According to Gartner®, “The only thing growing faster than companies’ appetite for insights is the data volume itself. Consuming and making sense of all that data with an army of business users armed with these tools will no longer be enough. The tools need the help of machines to accelerate the ingestion and interpretation of data and the sharing of resulting insights with business users.”*

To help companies cut through the noise of growing data volumes, the Sisu Decision Intelligence Engine augments analytical workflows with AI/ML-powered automated analytics—delivering statistically significant insights on cloud-scale data in seconds.

“Sisu’s mission to operationalize the world’s data is a bold goal, and we’re excited about the impact this deep integration with Google Cloud will have for customers,” states Peter Bailis, Founder and CEO of Sisu. “Google Cloud is a clear leader in cloud analytics and data infrastructure, and we’re excited to power ML-driven insights across their customer base.”

The strategic partnership brings Sisu’s decision intelligence capabilities and Google Cloud’s data analytics closer together, augmenting analytics workflows to help more people:

Accelerate answers : Leverage predefined governed data and metrics in Looker’s semantic layer, LookML, to run ML-powered analyses with Sisu—closing the loop between raw data to insight.

: Leverage predefined governed data and metrics in Looker’s semantic layer, LookML, to run ML-powered analyses with Sisu—closing the loop between raw data to insight. Democratize machine learning : ML-powered automated capabilities in Sisu enable users without data science expertise to run advanced analytics and cut through the noise of growing data volume.

: ML-powered automated capabilities in Sisu enable users without data science expertise to run advanced analytics and cut through the noise of growing data volume. Adapt and act: Quickly iterate on questions via the familiar Looker interface while running diagnostic analyses via Sisu’s machine learning powered algorithms.

“Google Cloud is committed to going beyond traditional business intelligence to help customers innovate, solve, and succeed with data,” says Bronwyn Hastings, Vice President, ISV Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. “By bringing Google Cloud and Sisu closer together, we can help more people leverage augmented analytics to deliver comprehensive insights at the speed organizations need to make critical business decisions.”

“At Overstock, we trust Sisu and Google Cloud to help us champion a data culture and make the best decisions,” shares Dave Nielsen, President at Overstock. “The expanding partnership between Sisu and Google Cloud will make it even easier for us to drive strategic decisions with data and deliver the best customer experience.”

“Today’s most successful organizations know the value of operationalizing cloud data,” says Ben Horowitz, cofounder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Bringing Sisu and Google Cloud closer together creates a clear path for more companies to succeed by delivering real-time answers to their cloud-scale questions.”

About Sisu

The Sisu Decision Intelligence Engine supercharges everyone with AI/ML-powered automated analytics to deliver fast, comprehensive, and actionable insights on cloud-scale data. With Sisu, it’s easy for anyone to leverage advanced analytics—across workflows—to make the right decisions and drive business improvement. Data-forward organizations like Overstock, Samsung, Wayfair, Gusto, Landing, and Udacity rely on Sisu to make decisions to optimize their customer journeys, accelerate revenue growth, and reduce incidents. Based on years of research at Stanford University, Sisu’s mission is to operationalize the world’s data to enable everyone to make the best possible decisions.

