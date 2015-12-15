SmartStop Self Storage to Partner With the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for Fifth Consecutive Year

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company, announced today its continued partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) for the month of October. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SmartStop will donate $5 directly to BCRF for every new unit rented. This marks the fifth consecutive year that SmartStop has partnered with the organization to support critical work on breast cancer research. Since 2018, SmartStop has raised nearly $100,000 in donations from the U.S. and Canada, equivalent to nearly 2,000 hours of research funded.

BCRF is dedicated to preventing and curing breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. BCRF is the nation’s largest private funder of breast cancer research and is the only breast cancer organization, and cancer organization, to hold an A rating from Charity Watch. CharityWatch’s rating of BCRF includes the financial activities of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Canada. BCRF has also earned GuideStar USA’s Gold Seal of Transparency.

“SmartStop Self Storage is committed to spreading awareness and raising funds for BCRF across our self storage stores, corporate headquarters, website and social media channels,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. “We are proud to once again partner with BCRF, an organization that works with the best minds in science and medicine to unravel the complexities of cancer.”

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Investing in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, BCRF’s approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 450 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of October 3, 2022, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 176 properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada, comprising approximately 120,600 units and 13.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 20 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 17,050 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

