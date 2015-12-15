Vertiv Announces CEO Succession

Vertiv names Giordano Albertazzi as COO effective immediately and as successor CEO effective January 1, 2023

Reaffirms third quarter 2022 at lower end of guidance range, adjusts fourth quarter 2022 guidance primarily for foreign exchange

Updates outlook for 2023 operating profit to $530 million – $550 million and adjusted operating profit to $730 million – $750 million 1

Names Joseph DeAngelo to the Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Rob Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, will retire from his position as CEO for health reasons effective December 31, 2022. Effective immediately, Giordano Albertazzi, currently President, Americas, has been appointed into the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. Further, Albertazzi will succeed Johnson as CEO and as a Director on the Board of Directors on January 1, 2023.

“It’s been a privilege serving as CEO of Vertiv and retiring is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” commented Johnson. “The decision was made easier though, knowing that Giordano is fully prepared to take the helm at Vertiv. The progress we have made in 2022 sets us up for a strong performance in 2023 under his capable leadership. I am grateful to the Board of Directors, the management team and all of Vertiv’s employees for their support over the years and want to thank them, as well as Vertiv’s loyal customer base.”

Dave Cote, Executive Chairman at Vertiv stated: “I want to thank Rob for all he has done as CEO for six years, growing Vertiv into the company it is today, and positioning it so well for growth in the years to come. Rob has worked closely with Giordano over the years, and we expect a seamless transition. I have no doubt Giordano, with his 24 years of experience leading various aspects of Vertiv’s business, is the right person to drive Vertiv forward. The work he has done this year to transform the Americas region, while not fully completed, has been impressive. His understanding of the industry and what the business needs to operate effectively for customers, investors and employees has proven invaluable. Giordano successfully transformed EMEA from a low growth and low margin region to a high growth and high margin region, tripling the adjusted operating margin of EMEA to over 18% in a three-year period ending in 2021.1 He has a proven track record of execution and has my full confidence to lead Vertiv.”

“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization as we build on a strong foundation and tackle the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Albertazzi. “My focus will be on continuing to execute on the strategy we have in place to improve our operational performance and strengthen our competitive position with the game-changing innovative offerings that define Vertiv’s market leadership position. I look forward to working closely with our leadership team and employees across all of our businesses to serve our customers, enhance profitability and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Vertiv Updates 2022 and 2023 Financial Outlook

Third quarter preliminary orders – adjusted for foreign exchange – up 12% compared with prior year.

Record backlog of $4.7 billion as of the end of August, a 46% increase since the end of 2021.

Reaffirms third quarter 2022 guidance range but anticipates being at the lower end of the range previously provided, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds.

Revises fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating profit guidance range to $220 million to $240 million 1 , primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds.

, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds. Updates 2023 adjusted operating profit outlook to a range of $730 million to $750 million.

Vertiv provided an update on its third and fourth quarter 2022 outlook. Preliminary order growth in third quarter was 12%, adjusted for foreign exchange, compared to prior year and backlog was at a record high at the end of August 2022. Third quarter guidance is reaffirmed at the lower end of the previous guidance range primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds. Fourth quarter adjusted operating profit guidance has been revised to $220 million to $240 million – down $22.5 million at the mid-point of the range– primarily driven by foreign exchange.1 Price realization, qualification of new suppliers, and the start-up of Vertiv’s new manufacturing facility in Mexico remain on-track and consistent with prior expectations. Our August earnings release included a preliminary outlook for 2023 full year adjusted operating profit of approximately 50% higher than our previous 2022 adjusted operating profit guidance. We are updating that guidance for 2023 full year adjusted operating profit to a dollar range of $730 million to $750 million.

Dave Cote, Vertiv’s Executive Chairman, added: “Despite substantial volatility in global markets, I continue to be encouraged by the operating progress being made at Vertiv. We remain on track to deliver a strong second half of the year including an expected all-time record high sales and adjusted operating profit in fourth quarter, even with the strong foreign exchange headwinds. This quarterly earnings profile is consistent with what we outlined for the year back in February and positions us well for delivering a strong 2023. I am very encouraged by the substantial progress achieved in the Americas region this year. There is still work to do, of course, but this has been a game changer for us.”

Vertiv Names Joseph DeAngelo to Board of Directors

Vertiv also announced the appointment of Joseph DeAngelo to its Board of Directors. Mr. DeAngelo will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance and the Compensation Committees of the Board. Mr. DeAngelo brings extensive financial and management experience and expands the Board of Directors to eleven members.

Mr. DeAngelo served as president and chief executive officer of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) from 2005, and chairman of the Board from 2015, until HDS was acquired by Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in 2020. Mr. DeAngelo previously served in various executive positions at Home Depot from 2004 until 2007. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president of The Stanley Works, a tool manufacturing company, from 2003 through 2004. From 1986 until 2003, Mr. DeAngelo held various positions with GE. His final position with GE was president and chief executive officer of General Electric TIP/Modular Space, a division of General Electric Capital. Mr. DeAngelo holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from the State University of New York at Albany.

“We are pleased to welcome Joe to our Board where his extensive financial experience and demonstrated leadership managing large enterprises provides a valuable perspective and complements the successful backgrounds of our current board members,” said Dave Cote, Executive Chairman of the Vertiv Board of Directors. “I first worked with Joe twenty-five years ago. His performance was impressive then and is even more impressive today. The HD Supply transformation he drove is a wonderful example of his stellar performance over an incredible career. We anticipate that Joe’s vision, guided by his successful track record, will be incredibly beneficial as we continue to expand our leadership position in the critical digital infrastructure space.”

Vertiv’s management team will discuss the Company’s quarter and year-to-date results during a conference call on Wednesday, October 26. The Company is currently in its earnings quiet period and will not provide further discussion or commentary until after earnings for the third quarter 2022 have been released.

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions and in evaluating the company’s performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures allows investors and management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

“Adjusted operating margin” represents adjusted operating profit (loss) divided by net sales.

“Adjusted operating profit (loss)” represents operating profit (loss), adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles.

Reconciliation of operating profit (loss) to adjusted operating profit (loss) $ millions at midpoint of range Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2023 GAAP $ 180 $ 540 Intangible amortization 50 200 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 230 $ 740

EMEA Regional Segment Results (in millions) EMEA Full Year 2021 Net Sales $ 1,201.7 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 217.6 Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 18.1 %

