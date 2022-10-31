Standard Solar, SolarPark Energy and Catalyst Power Dedicate 7-Megawatt Community Solar Project in New York

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYSERDA–Last Thursday, project partners Standard Solar, Inc., SolarPark Energy, and Catalyst Power, along with local decision-makers, business leaders, and state officials, gathered to dedicate the completion of a 7.1 megawatt (MW) community solar project in York, New York. The event commemorated the life of the late Thomas Guzek, founder of the project developer SolarPark Energy.

Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project long-term. SolarPark Energy developed the project, and Catalyst Power Holdings LLC (“Catalyst Power”), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is managing subscriber acquisition and customer service for the project.

“Tommy would have been so excited to see this project come to fruition,” said Anne Cassidy, Managing Partner of SolarPark Energy. “This is his legacy. He would have been honored to be here today, but he’s here in spirit, I am absolutely sure.”

“Much hard work and dedication went into making this community solar array a reality, one that will help the state of New York and the nation reach their ambitious sustainability goals,” said Daryl Pilon, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “It was inspiring to gather the development partners, local officials and community members to celebrate its launch and to honor the life of Tom Guzek, a true advocate and visionary in the renewable energy space.”

“Community solar offers a fantastic cost saving way for small and mid-sized businesses to access the benefits of solar–and small and mid-sized businesses offer community solar projects a strong base of subscribers to ensure successful projects,” said Gabe Philips, CEO of Catalyst Power. “New York’s community solar program is among the fastest and easiest ways for businesses to save money while supporting the local community. We’re thrilled to be working with Standard Solar and Solar Park Energy to fully subscribe the York community solar farm.”

“The realization of this project is a reflection of the importance of public-private partnerships and the progress that can be made when industry, state and local governments come together to act on climate change,” said Shyam Mehta, Assistant Director, Distributed Energy Resources and Energy Storage, at NYSERDA. “NYSERDA is proud to support this community solar project that will deliver the benefits of clean energy and electricity bill savings to nearby homes and businesses. Tom’s legacy and tireless efforts to advance the cause of solar energy will forever be enshrined in this project and other community solar projects across New York State that he helped bring to fruition.”

The single-axis tracker system is projected to produce approximately 10,794,000 Kilowatt-hours annually and will allow local residents and businesses to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electricity bills with solar energy.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar, a Brookfield Renewable company, is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 18 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 300 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Daryl Pilon at [email protected] and on LinkedIn.

About SolarPark Energy

SolarPark Energy was created in 2015 as a result of energy policy changes made by the New York State Public Service Commission. Thomas Guzek, an entrepreneur in renewable energy development, along with his investors and partners saw a great opportunity to bring the benefits of this new energy policy to a focused area of Western, Central and Upstate New York. SolarPark Energy strongly believes that Community Solar will help the residents and businesses in this part of the state with lower energy costs and the elimination of harmful CO gasses from power plants powered by fossil based energy sources. For more information, visit https://www.solarparkenergy.com/about-us

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info:www.catalystpower.com

