Sumitomo Chemical forms new business services entity to support the Valent group of companies

SAN RAMON, Calif. & LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (SCC), parent company of Valent U.S.A. and Valent Biosciences, today announced a new entity called Valent North America that will provide enterprise business services across the Valent group of companies.

Valent North America brings together the Finance, Legal, Environmental, Health & Safety, Information Technology and Human Resources functions to drive strong governance and enhanced service delivery practices more broadly across the Valent group of companies — Valent U.S.A., Valent BioSciences, Pace International and Mycorrhizal Applications.

“This new operational structure will support our goals of business excellence and growth across North America,” said Tadashi Katayama, associate officer and general manager, AgroSolutions Division – International, Sumitomo Chemical. “I’m confident this new entity will further help the Valent group deliver sustainable, profitable solutions to meet the challenges of food production, and the future needs of the environment and society.”

This new platform is based on Sumitomo Chemical’s well-instituted corporate functions (shared services) model designed to enable consistent, standard policies and best practices, especially with safety and compliance across SCC.

As previously announced, Andy Lee will serve as president and CEO of the newly created entity. Lee has served in the agriculture industry his entire career and has led diverse teams and complex enterprise integration initiatives across the Valent group since he became president and CEO in 2014.

About Valent U.S.A.

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., develops and markets products in the United States and Canada that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment, and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC. For more information about Valent or our full product line, please call 800-6-VALENT (682-5368) or visit valent.com.

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. It offers a diverse range of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals and materials, health and crop science products, and pharmaceuticals. For additional information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.

Contacts

Steve Tatum



(925) 951-3164



[email protected]