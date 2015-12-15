Offering a flexible resource for business owners interested in selling, Sunbelt Business Broker of Fort Myers has announced a business valuation calculator available on their official site.

Fort Myers, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2022) – Sunbelt Business Broker of Fort Myers now offers an online business valuation tool based on the latest industry data. Owners can use the online calculator to get a fast, automated initial valuation for their business as the starting point for the selling process.

Find more details at https://sunbeltofflorida.com/valuation-calculator-and-business-services

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Fort Myers Launch Business Valuation Calculator Tool

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/139741_310909c9b4b26a2c_001full.jpg

The company has made available the complementary resource to promote efficient selling strategies for business owners across sectors. According to industry statistics, only around 20% of all the businesses listed for sale have buyers. Sunbelt Business Broker of Fort Myers hopes to bridge the gap between sellers and buyers by offering an easy-to-use, accurate online business value calculator.

With two options available – Profit And Loss Statement and Tax Return – and multiple Purposes of Evaluation, Sunbelt Business Brokers designed the calculator as a versatile tool for companies in sectors from agriculture and automotive to health and entertainment.

The new online tool is available at no cost for business owners to use as a first step in assessing the market value of a company. Sunbelt Business Broker of Fort Myers also provides comprehensive formal valuations. This process includes an in-depth examination of company records and an analysis of the company’s risk. The experts will use the risk data to quantify each business’s Discount Rate or Capitalization Rate. Clients can also opt for a BOV (Broker Opinion of Value), a broker’s estimate of business value based on personal analysis, past sales, industry expertise, and other factors.

With the latest announcement, the company continues to expand its business brokerage services and resources for businesses in Fort Myers and beyond.

Managing broker and Sunbelt Owner Joe Alter said: “Selling your business or buying a new one is easier when using a professional. Sunbelt’s Small Business Brokers will do all the footwork so you can save your time for more important matters. We will evaluate businesses and keep you on track.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://sunbeltofflorida.com/valuation-calculator-and-business-services

Contact Info:

Name: Joe Alter

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Sunbelt Business Brokers of Fort Myers

Address: 5237 Summerlin Commons Blvd, Suite 328, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, United States

Phone: +1-239-342-5002

Website: https://sunbeltofflorida.com/fort-myers/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139741