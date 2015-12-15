A1 Express Car Removal is now offering emergency auto removal services for vehicle owners in Sydney, Newcastle and the surrounding areas.

Fairfield East, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2022) – A1 Express Car Removal, a car removal company based in Sydney, has announced emergency services for car owners in the Sydney area. The company offers same-day fast pick-up within 1-3 hours, its services being available 7 days a week between 6 am and 10 pm.

Sydney’s A1 Express Car Removal Launches Emergency Scrap Car Removal Service

The announcement comes amid increased awareness of the potential dangers of driving old vehicles. Research published by Australian motoring clubs in partnership with Monash University has found that over 40% of all used cars are dangerous, with risks increasing with a car’s age. As adequate disposal of old vehicles is essential, A1 Express Car Removal has developed a prompt process that includes car removal, wrecking and recycling.

The company offers free estimates for vehicles of any age or model and in any condition, with vehicle owners being eligible for payments of up to $9,999. The service includes prompt pick-up within one to three hours, with owners receiving their money as soon as the vehicle is removed.

“We are the car wreckers that won’t fuss about the age, brand, model, or condition while buying your cars,” said a company spokesperson. “Even if your car is old, damaged, accidental, wrecked, crashed, junk, or a scrap one, you can still contact us to toss it out. Similarly, we will buy your American, European, and Japanese cars without making a big deal out of it.”

The new emergency car removal service is the first part of the company’s comprehensive auto recycling solution – an eco-friendly process designed to minimize environmental risks and maximize the recycling potential of auto parts.

“When we pick up your car we guarantee that any relevant parts will be recycled and reused,” the spokesperson explained. “If your car is wrecked or scrapped then this will also be completed in a way that is environmentally friendly. This includes reusing salvageable components, proper disposal of hazardous fluids and recycling of scrap metal. We aim to always follow the three important Rs of sustainability. These are to reduce, reuse and recycle. We aim to adhere to these with every car that we collect from any client.”

The company’s emergency car removal services are available in Sydney, Newcastle, and Adelaide.

