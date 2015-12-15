Talkdesk Announces 2022 CX Innovator Award Winners

Highlighting companies that have championed and reshaped their customer experience using Talkdesk technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced the winners of its third annual CX Innovator Awards, which recognize companies who have leveraged Talkdesk technology over the past year to reshape their customer experience (CX) and gain a competitive advantage.

CX Innovator Award winners and honorable mentions were selected by an independent judging panel of industry analysts. This year’s winners represent a broad range of industries. The awards also feature a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovator category to spotlight the growing role of AI within the tools and processes companies use every day to help automate customer self-service, empower agents, mitigate fraud, and more. Following is the complete list of 2022 honorees:

The Talkdesk People’s Choice Award

Alignment Health and Hunter Douglas

CX Innovator Award

North America: WaFd Bank and Alorica (tied) ; Honorable Mention: University of Iowa

and ; Honorable Mention: Europe and Middle East: Indie Campers

Latin America: Banco Azteca

Asia Pacific: Whitehat Jr

CX Ecosystem Award

Alarm.com; Honorable Mention: WaFd Bank

AI Innovator Award

Carbon Health; Honorable Mentions: WaFd Bank and Humach (tied)

CX Digital Transformation Award

Indie Campers and LegalShield (tied); Honorable Mention: Glintt

CX Rookie of the Year Award

Carbon Health; Honorable Mention: LegalShield

CX Business Impact Award

Alarm.com; Honorable Mention: Gant Travel

CX Revenue Leader Award

JK Moving

CX Social Impact Award

JK Moving and Patagonia (tied)

Cxcellence

MaxorPlus, IndieCampers, and HomeToGo

“Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2022 CX Innovator Awards,” said Charanya Kannan, chief product, engineering & customer officer, Talkdesk. “It’s exciting to peek behind the scenes and see how so many diverse organizations are reimagining the customer experience and using the contact center to drive measurable business outcomes. Each of this year’s recipients could teach a master class in CX transformation. Their stories will inspire and offer best practices for any company embarking on the CX journey or looking to level up.”

Learn more about the companies being recognized as winners and honorable mentions on the CX Innovators.

