Dedrone Launches Low Collateral Counter-Drone Jammer for Urban Environments

New solution joins Dedrone’s successful DroneDefender Jammer, which has sold over 700 precision jammers for use in military scenarios

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airspacesecurity—Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced the launch of its next-generation handheld mitigation system, DedroneDefender. Completing Dedrone’s end-to-end counter-drone solution, DedroneDefender reimagines mitigation technology by delivering a sleek, connected gun for targeted precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming. Given its small, lightweight form factor and ease of use, DedroneDefender is the ideal counter-drone mitigation solution for civilian, state and local law enforcement in urban environments.





Dedrone is a proven leader in delivering precise, targeted mitigation technology to the market. Its DroneDefender solution, for military environments, has already sold more than 700 jammers to allied forces worldwide. Both DroneDefender and DedroneDefender break communication links between pilots and unauthorized drones, making them effective against drone swarms as well as singular drones. DedroneDefender can be operated in traditional handheld mode supported by a phone-based app for targeting. By Q1 2023, it will also be available mounted on a pan-tilt-positioner for automated targeting as directed by DedroneTracker software, resulting in an autonomous Pan-Tilt-Jammer (PTJ) solution.

At only 7.5 pounds and just 22 inches long, DedroneDefender is one of the lightest and smallest precision jamming systems available on the market. It comes equipped with narrow-band jamming to minimize disruption to other devices and meets military standard MIL-STD-810H. DedroneDefender’s use of narrow-band or “comb” jamming reduces the risk of interference with other systems in the area like Wi-Fi and is specifically configured to the identified malicious drone’s protocols as prescribed by DedroneTracker detection solution. Once communications are interrupted on a drone, it enters a pre-programmed safety mode to minimize risk to others and damage to the drone.

DroneDefender and DedroneDefender can work within the broader Dedrone suite of solutions or with third-party command and control. This includes the DedroneTracker command and control platform, which detects, tracks, identifies (DTI) and continuously prioritizes drone threats through autonomous background interrogation of possible targets, without the need to first locate them with the naked eye hundreds of meters away against the sky or cluttered backgrounds.

“DroneDefender is a valuable resource for extreme hostile environments, as proven by our federal and military customers,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “DedroneDefender extends that security to law enforcement and is a vital tool in a layered defense approach. It is easy to implement and use for drone mitigation, especially when combined with the threat prioritization provided by DedroneTracker. Our solution library is continuously updated to ensure both DroneDefender and DedroneDefender are able to mitigate even the newest manufactured and DIY drones.”

Dedrone offers mobile drone detection solutions for every use case. This summer, the company launched DedronePortable, already in use by militaries around the globe owing to its easy-to-transport, rapid-setup drone DTI system. Dedrone works across 37 countries, including four of the G-7 nation governments; nine U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense; more than 75 critical infrastructure sites; 20+ airports; and 50 correctional facilities worldwide. The company actively provides drone detection services for some of the most high-profile events around the world and works closely with more than 35 law enforcement agencies.

