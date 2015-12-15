William Blair Continues Investment Banking Growth in Europe with New Tech Managing Director

CHICAGO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that it has continued its investment banking team growth in Europe with the addition of Dominic Emery. Emery joins as a managing director based in the firm’s London office, where he will advise clients in the technology sector.

“I’m excited to welcome Dom as a member of our global investment banking team,” said Anu Sharma, head of European investment banking at William Blair. “We have incredible momentum in Europe and we continue to scale our advisory expertise across the region as we build our global capabilities. Dom is a highly credentialed, relationship-focused advisor within the technology ecosystem, and his addition marks the continued expansion of our investment banking capabilities and enhances the premier advice we offer our clients.”

Emery leverages nearly two decades in transactional experience across all aspects of mergers and acquisitions and financial advisory, guiding both public and private companies and strategic partners on their deal activity. He focuses on corporate finance, providing sound strategic advice and lead deal advisory for a range of founder-owned businesses, private equity, growth capital and venture capital, and has also gained operational experience across multiple sectors.

“Dom joins our technology group at a time when our relationships, momentum, and global standing have never been stronger,” said Chris Lane and Pete Dalrymple, co-heads of technology investment banking at William Blair, in a joint statement. “Dom’s addition to our team will further enhance our tech sector expertise and strengthen our global relationships, enabling us to better serve our clients with the strategic advice that fuels growth and delivers exceptional stakeholder outcomes.”

He joins from Raymond James, and has held roles at Investec, Close Brothers, and Robson Rhodes. Emery earned his B.A. with honors from Durham University in England and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

“I’m honored to join William Blair’s global technology investment banking team, a growing, innovative and highly credentialed team with an outstanding culture and client-focused ethos,” said Emery. “The group’s track record of comprehensive transactional advisory services is supremely respected among clients, strategic partners, and industry leaders alike and I am very proud to be joining the team.”

Emery’s addition builds on the recent growth of the firm’s investment banking group in Europe, who earlier this year added five senior-level bankers across multiple sectors. Following a record-breaking year of impact for clients globally in 2021, in 2022 William Blair has advised on nearly 170 successful client outcomes to date and was also named the winner of the 2022 European Corporate Finance House of the Year award by Real Deals’ Private Equity Awards.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

