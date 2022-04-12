Freelance Payroll Solution Solar Staff Launches in the USA

The company provides U.S. businesses with an opportunity to pay freelancers from emerging markets like Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia and shows 92% YoY revenue growth.

Pavel Shynkarenko

New York, October, 12 — Solar Staff, an international payment and task management solution for companies and contractors, has announced its launch in the United States. Solar Staff automates interaction between 700,000 independent contractors and more than 1,600 businesses from 45 markets including SPLAT, SumSub, Atomic Wallet and Adguard.

The company was founded using only the founders’ money, with an estimated $1.5 million invested at the launch and revenues topping $950 thousand in July 2022. The company targets startups and small- to medium-sized businesses and provides them with talent onboarding, task management, security checks, payment availability for 190+ countries and territories, copyright transactions and tax payments for freelancers from different jurisdictions. Solar Staff complies with all countries KYC requirements, financial and legal sanctions and does not work with not internationally recognized territories.

Solar Staff was founded by Pavel Shynkarenko, an experienced entrepreneur with over 20 years practice in legal and financial services, and a team of over 75 professionals from six countries with backgrounds in the UN, UniCredit Bank and RSM International. Company development, finance, IT, tax, client support and marketing departments are based in Cyprus, and a local team of experts provides client onboarding and legal support services from the New York office.

“With the launch of Solar Staff in the U.S. market, we aim to create a bridge between businesses from sustainable economies and independent contractors from emerging markets. Our solution will allow U.S based companies to work with skilled freelancers from emerging regions as fast and simple as with local ones. Also our clients will reduce their costs of crossboarding transactions, and increase their team effectiveness with a complex of tools that fully automate paperwork and settlements with freelance forces. We aim to triple our revenue and double the number of independent contractors in 2023,” – notes Pavel Shynkarenko, cofounder and CEO at Solar Staff.

Circa 5 000 tasks have been processed through Solar Staff from U.S. based companies in 2022. They primarily hire freelancers from Russia and Belarus for IT, project-management and analytics tasks. In total U.S. companies paid over $2.9 million to cross-border freelancers via Solar Staff in 2022. Eighty percent of medium and large businesses who work with freelancers on a permanent basis via Solar Staff use the service for over two years with a large number of companies using it for over five years. Client commissions vary from 3.5 to 6 percent for the U.S. businesses. The commission depends on the number of tasks managed via Solar Staff, and freelancers use the service at no cost to them.

Service provides dispute mediation for both client and contractor rights compliance with only one out of a thousand debates getting out of moderation unresolved. According to MGI’s projections, the global freelance economy will hit $1.3 trillion annually by 2025, with freelancers making up over 50 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2027.

About Solar Staff

Solar Staff is an international fintech company with an office in New York providing solutions for service deal optimization. Solar Staff allows more than 1,600 businesses to interact with 700,000 freelancers. The company’s service offers talent onboarding, task management, security checks, payments made to 190+ countries and territories, copyright rights transactions and tax payments for freelancers from different jurisdictions. Company offices are located in Limassol, New York and Amsterdam. Solar Staff is among the few solutions available allowing businesses from advanced economies to work seamlessly and complete payments for freelancers from developing regions, including Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.