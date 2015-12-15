Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2022, October 12-13 in Boston, MA.

For this year’s program, delegates can choose to attend three different streams on Day 1: “Outsourcing in Clinical Operations,” “Rare Diseases” and “Clinical Technology & Innovation,” and three streams on Day 2: “Outsourcing & Clinical Operations,” “Decentralized, Remote and Virtual Trials” and “Technology, Innovation & Devices.” These streams will collectively aim to provide attendees with practical takeaways to enhance their clinical studies. The conference will bring together pharmaceutical and biotech experts to connect and explore solutions to current challenges associated with clinical trials.

Initiated in 2001, Axiom developed and has long been established as one of the leading global players and delivery experts in eClinical technology. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite enables small to medium life science companies to better manage US and global clinical studies. It also provides for endless real-time study reporting and awareness of what’s working and where critical matters require attention.

“This includes remote monitoring solutions and tools to support decentralized trials. Couple Axiom Fusion technology with our exceptionally managed services such as Data Analytics, Biostats, and 360 Data Review, and you see increased trial adoption leading to better study results,” says Quinn Zarubick, VP eClinical Project Management.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 19 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

