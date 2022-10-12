Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Oct 12th 2022 – Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG); ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL (ISI). NEW SHAREHOLDER

Claude Poliart, founder and manager of the logistic company « Road Runner » was acting as a consultant for ISI until now and becomes ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL (ISI) shareholder. 

Philippe Sueur, Isovital President declared: « We are pleased to add Claude to the capital of Isotopes Services International and we strongly reinforce our executive committee with his arrival. While ISI is now fully back on track, Claude brings his remarkable experience of our field and a unique knowledge of Belgium and more globally of the entire Benelux. He is now part of ISI’s and RLG development ».

Claude Poliart added « I’m honored to join Isotopes Services International and the RLG. ISI has + 30 years of experience in the field of pharmaceutical, radiopharmaceutical, complex and multimodal transportation and I admire the resilience of the company and the commitment of the team to our customers. I do not forget the valuable and faithful ISI’s partners whom I thank for their warm welcome. I’m really glad to be involved with ISI and with Isovital and Isolife which dedication is also critical notably for numerous patients ».  

About:
Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005 and 2007, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2021, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

http://www.radiopharmalogistics.com/
http://www.isovital.fr/
http://www.isolife.fr/
https://isotopes.be/

Contact RLG : Philippe Sueur
[email protected]
+33 (0) 3 20 16 02 40

