Thermo Fisher Scientific Adds New Ultra-Low Temperature Chest Freezer to Green Portfolio, Offering Eco-Friendly, Compliant, and Secure Cold Storage

Thermo Scientific TDE Series -80°C Chest Freezers, part of a larger green portfolio, offer rapid temperature recovery in as little as one minute

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the addition of a new freezer to its ultra-low temperature (ULT) green portfolio, the Thermo Scientific TDE Series -80°C Chest Freezer. With increasing reliance on temperature-sensitive materials and therapeutics, laboratories require equally sensitive and highly consistent cold storage equipment. The freezer uses eco-friendly refrigerants and improved temperature regulation efficiency to offer approximately 25% reduction in energy usage for most size and voltages over the previous design.





Building off Thermo Fisher’s 80 years of experience developing cold storage solutions, the Thermo Scientific TDE Series -80°C Chest freezers, powered by H-drive hydrocarbon systems, deliver the reliability and enhanced performance required for vital research without compromising sustainability goals. With rapid temperature recovery after the door opens and tight peak variation, the TDE Series Chest Freezer is designed for both frequent entry and long-term storage applications. The use of natural refrigerants and insulation with extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Ozone Depleting Potential (ODP) levels far exceeds current regulatory requirements and ensures laboratory compliance with U.S. EPA SNAP & EU F-gas regulations.

“The new TDE Series Chest Freezer enables us to meet both performance and sustainability goals for our customers. Its hydrocarbon refrigerants are best-in-class for reducing global warming impact, and rapid temperature recovery improves energy efficiency within the lab,” said Chris Champlin, vice president and general manager of laboratory equipment, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “From our first ULT freezer in 1940 to this newest freezer, we continue to deliver new cold storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The new TDE Series Chest Freezers are part of a full line of ultra-low temperature freezers that provide a wide range of capacities and configurations, enabling users to maximize their cold storage workflows.

For more information about the Thermo Scientific TDE Series Chest Freezer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/chestult.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

