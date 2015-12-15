Verint Named to Constellation ShortList for Conversational AI

Recognition Demonstrates Continued Innovation in Conversational AI for Verint’s Digital-First Engagement Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#conversationalAI—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it was named to the inaugural Constellation ShortList™ for Conversational AI. The technology vendors and service providers included in this research deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Supported by a natural language understanding library of over 90,000 intents, Verint Conversational AI™ goes beyond simple question-and-answer interactions to provide actionable responses across channels – including voice, social media channels, and smart speakers. These capabilities are the foundation for Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA). Verint IVA can answer questions 24/7 in more than 40 languages, proactively assist customers, provide guided resolution, capture insights, and transfer interactions to live agents.

“Today, brands need to provide swift and effortless customer experience on their customers’ channel of choice. To remain competitive, organizations must put digital-first engagement at the top of their priority lists,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, GTM strategy, digital first engagement. “Through its conversational AI capabilities, the Verint IVA solution delivers personalized, human-like interactions with customers across digital and voice channels.”

Constellation considers a number of criteria when choosing solutions for their shortlist. Conversational AI solutions must integrate natural-language-understanding (NLU) capabilities, understand users and personalize conversations for each user, enable a live agent escalation option if and when needed, and provide customizable workflow management, to name a few.

“Conversational AI (CAI) has moved away from traditional chatbots to intelligent virtual agents, often matching, or surpassing, the human agents. In many instances, humans can now have intelligent conversations with machines without realizing they are talking to a machine,” said Andy Thurai, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Today’s CAI systems are purpose-built for a specific domain and can solve customer problems without the need for human intervention. The combination of sentiment, tone, and emotional intelligence allows them to determine if a customer is upset and prioritizes solving their issue which helps reduce agitation.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Visit Verint Conversational AI to learn more.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Amy Curry



[email protected]

Analyst Relations

Ryan Zuk



[email protected]

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



[email protected]