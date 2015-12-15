Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi – Unleashing the Potential for The Future of Tech Development

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2022) – Web3 Delight is coming to Abu Dhabi, UAE, after the first successful event in Lagos, Nigeria. This is a unique next-generation event dedicated to developing and adopting the blockchain in the growth markets. Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi is organized by SwiftMotion Media, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the management consultancy, Agile Dynamics.

This hybrid event is both in-person and online and takes place on November 15th, 2022, featuring speakers from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, the U.S., Russia, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.

Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi will be held at the exclusive five star Hotel Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Khor at Rabdan, Al Maqta’, Abu Dhabi. To register for the event, please visit www.web3delight.com.

The event is built around knowledge transfer in the Web3 space. Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi’s mission is to bring potential value to the attendees by providing insights into the most real-life applications and relevant fields of development of blockchain technologies. There will be a series of workshops delivered by the founders covering topics such as Blockchain Tech – Application of the Business Innovation, Industrial Scale Innovation with Venture Builder Model, and Cryptocurrencies and Tokenization Fundamentals.

As a creation of Paul Lalovich, Managing Director of Agile Dynamics, Web3 Delight will bring together growth markets from Lagos to Ho Shi Min City in Abu Dhabi, into a broader community through the socialization of Web3 technologies and the growth of blockchain adoption.

Abu Dhabi leads the way in embracing the blockchain as part of the transformation outlined in The Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Investments in the tech sector are the forefront priority of the UAE as part of the mission of becoming a global technology hub. According to the Global Innovation Index, the UAE ranks as the best environment for innovation across the Arab world.

With a mission to provide the means for an innovative creator economy that is inclusive and cooperative, Web3 Abu Dhabi is gathering global and local Web3 stakeholders to create an environment of opportunities for the decentralized future of technology. The event agenda is built across the potential value chain of Web3 and is designed to provide a comprehensive perspective across the Web3 technologies landscape, answering questions such as how to possibly create profit with a blockchain.

In addition, Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi will have a fully interactive panel discussion engaging the audience and answering questions in real-time. The event will address topics such as NFTs, blockchain gaming, metaverse, DeFi, Cryptocurrencies, DAOs, and more.

