EXL named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report.

Published by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, the report reveals the U.K. energy sector to be three to five years ahead of North America in adopting new technologies and regulation and shines a spotlight on the digital partners supporting utilities providers to make that transition.

EXL has been recognised as a Leader across the Intelligent Business Process Management Services (iBPMS) and Customer Information Systems (CIS) categories. This acknowledgement from ISG cements EXL’s position as a U.K. market leader in deep data and analytics in utilities, following on from the company’s acquisition of Clairvoyant the global data, AI, and cloud services firm in December 2021.

ISG explicitly referenced EXL’s data-led, cloud-native digital solutions such as Exelia.AI™, EXL PaymentorSM, EXL XTRAKTO.AI™, and MIA as key differentiators which account for EXL being recognised as a leader in not one but two service categories. These solutions, alongside EXL’s exceptional talent pool and expansive network of partners expertly positions the firm to help customers fully embrace digital technologies.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report compares the strengths and differentiators of digital partners across the U.K. utilities and energy sector in order to help utilities providers identify industry-leading digital partners. This purpose delivers on ISG’s belief that building successful, competitive, and future-proofed utilities services require a focus on strengthening digital foundations, transforming grid operations, continually improving cybersecurity and digitally enabling the workforce.

As the U.K. faces energy transition challenges, changing consumer preferences, net zero, sustainability and rising energy costs, it’s never been more crucial for power and utilities providers to utilise first-class data analytics capabilities to maximise efficiency and fully understand their customers’ needs.

Rahul Arora, Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Business Unit U.K. & Europe at EXL said, “We are delighted to be recognised as a Leader in this year’s ISG Provider Lens™ for Power and Utilities – Services and Solutions report. With today’s energy and utilities sector facing major headwinds – particularly from rising energy costs and net zero targets – understanding customer needs has never been more important. Intelligent, data-led analytics holds the key to this challenge, and our recognition in this year’s report is testament to our commitment to developing first-class, domain-specific technology solutions together with our utility clients.”

To read the report, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the utilities industry, click here.

About the ISG Provider Lens™

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behaviour segmentation. This report summarizes the relative capabilities of 25 Finance and Accounting service providers to examine their automation ecosystem and competencies to gain a deeper understanding to support decision-making.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

