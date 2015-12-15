Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring & Control for Power Generators, Gas Pipelines, & Air Compressors, Hosts Q3 Investor Call, Thursday, Nov. 10th at 11am ET

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, will host its Q3 conference call Thursday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m. ET, following the release of results pre-market. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO and COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s Q3 results, its outlook and host an investor Q&A session.

Conference Call & Replay Details

Date/Time: Thursday, November 10th at 11:00 am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l)

Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here

Questions can also be submitted via Email: [email protected]

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support by enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

[email protected]

