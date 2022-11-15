Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at the Following Investor Conferences in November

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company,” “Arcturus,” Nasdaq: ARCT), a global, late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences.

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day (Fireside Chat)

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (2:45 p.m. ET)

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (Presentation)

  • Tuesday, November 29, 2022 (11:30 a.m. ET)

If available, links can be found under the Investor Relations/Events section of the Arcturus’ website.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a global, late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology (samRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, self-amplifying RNA, antisense RNA, circular RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

IR and Media Contacts
Arcturus Therapeutics

[email protected]

Kendall Investor Relations

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

(617) 914-0008

[email protected]

Related Stories

CinCor Pharma Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

HCW Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

CinCor Pharma Announces Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2022 Year End Earnings Release and Webinar

Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

You may have missed

CinCor Pharma Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

HCW Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

CinCor Pharma Announces Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2022 Year End Earnings Release and Webinar

error: Content is protected !!