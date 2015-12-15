Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PINK.V #AI–Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”) – a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, announced the results of its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 27, 2022.

All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated September 20, 2022 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including the election of all seven management nominees to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Perimeter’s board of directors now consists of:

Anthony Holler

Jeremy Sobotta

Suzanne M. Foster

Aaron Davidson

Ian Mortimer

Hugh Cleland

Anantha Kancherla

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved the adoption of Perimeter’s new omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Omnibus Plan”) and reserved common shares of Perimeter (“Common Shares”) for issuance under the Omnibus Plan. The Omnibus Plan is a “fixed up to 20% plan” (as that term is used by the TSX Venture Exchange) and replaces the Company’s previous fixed 20% stock option plan. The Omnibus Plan allows the Company to issue stock options, restricted share units, performance share units, deferred share units and stock appreciation rights (“Awards”). The maximum number of Common Shares reserved and available for issuance under the Omnibus Incentive Plan is fixed at an aggregate of 12,834,531 Common Shares (such number being equal to approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

The shareholders also approved the reappointment of the Company’s auditor KPMG LLP for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level, with 10x greater image resolution than X-ray and ultrasound, and 100x greater than MRI. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons displayed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

