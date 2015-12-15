Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 14, 2022.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 6 months following the call. A replay will also be available until November 28, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13733988.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Lucia Dempsey, Sunlight Financial

[email protected]
888.315.0822

Public Relations
[email protected]

Related Stories

CinCor Pharma Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

HCW Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

CinCor Pharma Announces Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2022 Year End Earnings Release and Webinar

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

You may have missed

CinCor Pharma Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

HCW Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

CinCor Pharma Announces Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data on Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2022 Year End Earnings Release and Webinar

error: Content is protected !!