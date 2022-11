Bitbuy Announces the Appointment of Jeff Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales, Private Wealth and Corporate Solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the “Company” or “WonderFi“), through its subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. (“Bitbuy“), announces the appointment of Jeff Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales, Bitbuy Private Wealth and Corporate Solutions. The industry veteran possesses over 15 years of corporate and institutional foreign exchange sales and trading experience with institutions such as TD Bank, Raymond James Ltd. and Scotiabank.

The Bitbuy Private Wealth Group was established for high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients looking to invest in digital assets through Bitbuy’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk. Since Fitzgerald’s appointment, the Bitbuy Private Wealth Group has seen month-over-month trading volume grow by over 86% in November, 2022.

WonderFi President and Interim CEO, Dean Skurka explains the company’s focus on growing this segment, “In light of recent events, trust continues to be the number one criterion for individuals and corporate clients looking for long-term exposure to digital assets.”

“The digital asset landscape is evolving quickly, and customers demand and deserve peace of mind,” says Fitzgerald. “At Bitbuy, the focus has always been on regulation and customer experience.”

Skurka adds, “Being registered as a crypto-asset trading platform and having a parent company that is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Bitbuy is well positioned for individuals and institutions looking to invest in digital assets in Canada. Additionally, Bitbuy just published its third-party proof of reserve audit, verifying client assets are held 1:1 using third-party, insured custodians and industry leading cold storage solutions.”

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi’s executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi’s core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

