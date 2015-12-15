Truvid Collaborates with Omri Hurwitz Media to Expand their User-Generated Library with Premium Tech Content

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – Truvid, a forward-thinking video-exchange technology, collaborates with Israel’s leading PR and Media agency Omri Hurwitz Media to further expand its well-established user-generated library with premium tech content. OHM’s video content will now be available on Truvid’s platform for publishers to implement onto their websites, gaining more exposure and attention on a range of Truvid’s websites with global traffic.

Roee Lichtenfeld, CEO, Truvid & Omri Hurwitz, CEO, OHM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9219/145881_6da48023049279d2_001full.jpg

As a growing and progressive company, this partnership will enable Truvid to penetrate the tech and financial ecosystem as they continuously add more nuances to its growing video content library. Currently, they are already working with influencers to syndicate user-generated content, who will be content owners on the Truvid platform.

For Omri Hurwitz Media, this move is integral for a seamless entrance into the ad tech space with their videos garnering more engagement and traction, including their series Startups On Demand which features interviews with industry experts, leaders, and people of authority.

“With Truvid and Omri Hurwitz Media now collaborating, Truvid can now offer specialized, premium user-generated content, and Omri Hurwitz Media can be immersed into the Adtech space as a Content Owner. This is an exciting time to see two different companies in the tech sector benefit from each other’s expertise,” says Alexa Greenstein, Marketing Manager at Truvid.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our client, Truvid, who has been doing exceptional work in the ad tech space for publishers, content owners, and advertisers,” says Omri Hurwitz, Founder, and CEO of Omri Hurwitz Media. “We look forward to providing high-quality content on all things tech, business, and finance, and being a part of Truvid’s unparalleled leverage in the future of video content experience.”

About Truvid

Truvid is a unique technological-driven platform that empowers Publishers and end-users by delivering unmatched video experiences. They’ve developed a distinctive business that enables Publishers, Content Owners, and Advertisers to instantly connect to a live video ecosystem while communicating between themselves to empower audiences around the globe.

About Omri Hurwitz Media

Omri Hurwitz Media is a creative and innovative media agency specializing in Media Coverage and Public Relations. They work with some of Israel’s leading Startups and Tech companies. From media features to influencer engagement, their goal is to give opportunities for increased coverage in leading publications. They focus on creating both brand awareness and demand generation while having a strong emphasis on business KPIs.

