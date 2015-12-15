Black Friday Shark Vacuum Deals 2022: Top Early Cordless, Upright & Robot Vacuum Deals Researched by Deal Tomato

Save on Shark vacuum deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring the latest cordless stick (Pet Pro, Pet Plus & Vertex), robot vacuum (ION, AI & IQ) & upright (Swivel Pet & Navigator) vacuum cleaner deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Shark vacuum deals for 2022 are underway. Find the top savings on the self-emptying Shark EZ robovac, self-cleaning Rotator upright vacuum & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Shark Vacuum Deals:

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals:

Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals:

Interested in more savings? Click here to access all the live deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])