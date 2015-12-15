Codiak BioSciences to Participate 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that management will be participating in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, a virtual conference. Codiak’s Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 8:00 am ET and the Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx® Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx® Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, infectious disease and rare disease.

For more information, please visit www.codiakbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: 617-949-4220

E: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Scient PR

[email protected]