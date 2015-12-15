The Across Protocol (ACX) will be launched on MEXC on November 28

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – On November 28, MEXC Global Exchange will open and launch the Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions.

Across Protocol is built on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, which supports cross-chain round-trip transactions from Ethereum L1 to Ethereum L2. It combines Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools to provide decentralized instant transactions between chains. The ACX currently supports networks such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.

Across Protocol allows users to borrow liquidity from decentralized repeaters to transfer tokens between different chains (layers) instantly and with low fees. Repeaters can pre-fund users for instant transfers between chains. In return for providing this service, repeaters can choose on-chain compensation from a single liquidity pool on the Ethereum network.

The following is a list of the supported tokens for each of the chains that ACX supports. In order to cross tokens from one chain to another, the token being crossed must be supported on both chains.

Across Protocol has currently integrated Ethereum Mainnet, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon networks, and supports cross-chain transfers of ETH/WETH, WBTC, DAI, USDC, BOBA, BADGER, BALANCER, and UMA.

$ACX is the original asset issued by Across Protocol, with a total supply of 1 billion pieces. It will be issued on November 28. The wallet addresses or ecosystem contributors who participated in Across cross-chain activities can get ACX airdrops. The total airdrop is 10 million pieces. Recently, Across Protocol received financing of $10 million at a valuation of $200 million, and Hack VC, Placeholder, and Blockchain Capital participated in the investment.

MEXC is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, providing one-stop services such as contracts, spot, ETF, NFT Index, etc., serving 10 million users worldwide with the philosophy of “User First, Change for You.” Currently, MEXC supports spot transactions of more than 1,700 tokens, contract transactions of more than 170 tokens, and ETF transactions of more than 350 tokens.

MEXC is the exchange with the best liquidity, the most abundant trading pairs, and the fastest launch of popular projects. From UNI, DYDX to APE, and from OP, APT to ACX, these assets are all firstly listed on MEXC.

