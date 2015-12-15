Colovore Announces New 9MW, Liquid-Cooled AI Data Center in Santa Clara

Offers the highest I.T. scalability, lowest TCO, and lowest PUE in Silicon Valley Colocation





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colovore, provider of the most efficient and scalable colocation solutions in the Bay Area, today announced its second data center location in Santa Clara. Located at 3060 Raymond St. and immediately adjacent to its existing data center at 1101 Space Park Drive, the new facility will deliver another 9MW of liquid-cooled, high-density colocation capacity featuring standard 50 kW per rack capacities for customers deploying modern, high-performance A.I., Machine Learning, and Big Data applications and servers. The first phase of capacity will be delivered in Q1 2024.

The Growing Demand for Purpose-Built AI and HPC Data Centers

Since Colovore’s launch in 2013, the growth in data-driven applications and processing-intensive computing platforms has been exponential. The modern servers underlying these applications require 10-20x the amount of power and cooling to operate reliably versus just ten years ago, driven principally by advances at the CPU and GPU processing level. Today, AI and HPC servers routinely draw 1kW and higher per server rack unit, generating heat loads which far exceed the cooling capabilities of legacy air-based colocation facilities. These servers require highly-specialized, liquid-cooled data center environments, and the incredible growth in A.I., Machine Learning and Big Data system deployments continues to fuel strong demand for Colovore’s services.

Colovore’s Differentiated Data Center

Colovore provides the most scalable, efficient, and robust colocation solutions in Silicon Valley. Unlike legacy data centers now scrambling to find ways to introduce limited liquid cooling options in their facilities, Colovore was designed from the ground-up to deliver the highest cabinet power densities, with every cabinet featuring liquid cooling. Its newest facility at 3060 Raymond will feature:

50 KW of standard power per cabinet (vs. 3-5 kW per cabinet in legacy colos), but customizable up to 250 kW per cabinet for direct liquid cooling (DLC) deployments;

Robust liquid cooling via rear door heat exchangers and DLC connections for the most demanding servers;

Market-leading Silicon Valley colocation PUE of 1.1;

Highly flexible and scalable deployment options, featuring minimum commitments of only 10 kW per cabinet but built-in scalability to 50 kW in the same cabinet ;

; Highly-customizable private environments for commitments greater than 1 MW;

Data center floor loading of 3,000 pounds+ per cabinet to support the heaviest AI, HPC and storage platforms.

Providing Much Needed Silicon Valley Colocation Capacity

According to data center broker CBRE, data center capacity in Silicon Valley is at the lowest supply in its history, with vacancy rates an extraordinary 1.3%. Demand for high-quality colocation remains very strong, but development opportunities are significantly constrained by the cost and availability of suitable land, limited supply of available power from Silicon Valley Power (SVP), and lengthy permitting and development cycles. Colovore will not tear down but significantly upgrade the existing building at 3060 Raymond and has already received approval for power delivery from SVP, allowing for a much faster delivery timeline. Adding 9MW of the most dense data center capacity to the market will help alleviate the supply/demand imbalance in Silicon Valley, which shows no sign of abating any time soon.

“When we opened our doors in 2013, touting 20 kW per cabinet in our Phase 1, many thought ‘power density’ wasn’t a big issue at the time,” said Sean Holzknecht, President and Co-Founder of Colovore. “We now support thousands of AI and GPU systems for Fortune 500 companies down to Silicon Valley startups, in hundreds of cabinets each drawing 15 – 50 kW per cab. The bottom line is that this data, and all these incredible AI and Big Data platforms, are really thirsty. The AI revolution is here and simply put, these servers demand purpose-built, liquid-cooled, high-density colocation environments and we look forward to continuing to deliver these innovative solutions to our customers.”

“Companies of all sizes and across all industry verticals continue to deploy more and more compute-intensive servers and they want to optimize those deployments and IT footprints,” said Colovore co-founder Ben Coughlin. “Our high-density data centers allow customers to pack their racks full from top-to-bottom due to the robust power and cooling infrastructure we deliver. This reduces the total amount of space required, resulting in far lower monthly operating costs and capex, while significantly increasing IT operating efficiency and scalability. What customer wants to be forced to lease and pay for a 5,000 square foot office if all it really needs is 1,000 square feet?”

About Colovore

Colovore’s AI data center in the heart of Silicon Valley features state-of-the-art liquid cooling, standard power densities of 50 kW per rack, and the lowest TCO and highest scalability and reliability in San Francisco Bay Area colocation. Colovore supports Fortune 500s to startups, from single racks to multiple-MW deployments.

For a video tour of our AI data center, click here.

