Massachusetts’s General Hospital Study Demonstrates Prevencio’s AI-driven HART CVE Blood Test Highly Accurate for Predicting Major Cardiac Events in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

AI-driven, multiple protein blood test data presented at 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prevencio, Inc. today announces the presentation of patient data demonstrating its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven HART CVE blood test is highly accurate in determining whether a person with chronic kidney disease (CKD) will have a heart attack or major adverse cardiac event within the next two years. Presented at this week’s American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, the HART CVE blood test data significantly improves risk classification of patients with CKD, thereby allowing for more personalized therapy across cardiac risk categories.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital tested 446 CKD patients undergoing coronary or peripheral angiography to predict two-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death. When the HART CVE result was divided into low-risk and high-risk categories, the test showed a highly accurate Hazard Ratio (HR) of 8.32, meaning that a CKD patient with a high-risk score had more than 8 times the risk for a major adverse cardiac event within two years as compared to a CKD patient with a low-risk score.

“It is impressive this test provides robust accuracy among patients at different stages of CKD,” said James L. Januzzi, MD, a practicing cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Principal Investigator in development, validation, and ongoing testing of the HART CVE test. “This accuracy across the different stages is important given a sharp increase in cardiovascular event risk as patients progressively decline in kidney function. With the rapid rise in CKD, better tools to recognize risk and intervene proactively are needed. Our data suggest that this AI-derived, multi-protein, algorithmically scored risk test may be useful to individualize cardiac risk assessment and foster aggressive primary and secondary cardiovascular prevention.”

Kidney disease is a public health epidemic affecting more than 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 15% of U.S. adults, or more than 37 million people, have CKD. As many as 9 in 10 adults with CKD, and 2 in 5 adults with severe CKD do not know they have the condition as it can be largely asymptomatic. CKD is an expensive disease, accounting for 20% of total Medicare expenditures, which is more than $120 billion annually. CKD patients incur medical expenditures which are almost three times as much as non-CKD patients.

“Prevencio is committed to providing clinicians with safer, highly accurate, and more affordable ways to identify and treat the tens of millions of patients at risk for adverse cardiac events,” said Rhonda Rhyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio. “This HART CVE application is valuable for both hospitalized and outpatient chronic kidney patients. We are highly grateful for our collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital and look forward to assisting in the advanced cardiac healthcare for the 37 million U.S. CKD patients.”

In addition to the HART CVE test for risk of major cardiac events, Prevencio offers a second multi-protein blood test, HART CADhs, for diagnosing obstruction of the heart arteries. HART CADhs was shown to be more accurate (86% AUC accuracy) than standard-of-care stress tests (52% AUC accuracy). HART CVE and HART CADhs tests are currently available to medical professionals for patient use. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Our three lead tests include:

HART CVE™ – 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART CADhs™ – obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART KD™ – Kawasaki disease diagnosis

HART test results have been peer-reviewed published 31 times, including at leading cardiovascular meetings—(European Society of Cardiology Congress; American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions; American Heart Association Scientific Sessions; American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; Pediatric Academic Societies International Sessions; International Spinal Cord Society Scientific Sessions; ASTRO Scientific Sessions; and International Kawasaki Disease Symposium) and in top-tier journals—(Journal of American College of Cardiology; American Journal of Cardiology; Clinical Cardiology; Open Heart; Biomarkers in Medicine; Journal of American Heart Association; European Journal of Preventive Cardiology; and International Journal of Cardiology).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio’s value proposition is “Preventing the Preventable” — That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for cardiovascular disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

