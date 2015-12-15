CORRECTING and REPLACING: IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0 commences on the theme of diversification of the Internet

Over 35 industry luminaries from all over the world have gathered in Henrico, Virginia for the summit

IEIC GLOBAL NAP SUMMIT 2.0 COMMENCES ON THE THEME OF DIVERSIFICATION OF THE INTERNET

InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial and subsea fiber, announces its participation in the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0 taking place in Henrico, Virginia.

IEIC is an independent committee that promotes Internet diversity forming global Internet nexus points. IEIC’s charter is to utilize innovation and influence within the committee’s collective participants and industries to geographically harden Internet infrastructure, ensuring the Internet will continue to stimulate economic development opportunities in communities around the globe. IEIC helps propel the digital economy on a local and global basis.

“I am thrilled to be taking part in the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0. The Internet is not controlled by any one governing body, and therefore it is upon us to ensure that there is adequate underlying infrastructure to support the growth of the Internet,” said Vint Cerf, Google’s Chief Internet Evangelist and IEIC’s Chairman.

InterGlobix will be taking part at the IEIC Global NAP 2.0 summit at the following panels:

9:45 am: The rapidly evolving global Internet infrastructure landscape

11:30 am: Fireside chat: The economic growth driven by digital infrastructure

3:00 pm: Why subsea cables are a catalyst of the digital economy, feeding the local connectivity

Additionally, the InterGlobix President, Vinay Nagpal will be providing the IEIC Report as the Executive Director and Founding Member of IEIC.

“This is a momentous occasion for the region and for IEIC to host a summit of this magnitude with global industry luminaries representing six continents and all sub-sectors of Digital Infrastructure including—Data Centers, Subsea Cables, Terrestrial Fiber, Internet Exchange, CDN, and SDN. As digitalization is happening across all industries and all facets of our lives, enterprise C-level executives from industries including—Automobile, Finance, Academia, Banking, Healthcare, and Hospitality, are joining the summit as well as speakers.”

“Our collaboration with IEIC and InterGlobix has been strategic and the launch of DE-CIX Richmond today is a reflection on the success of that collaboration. DE-CIX Richmond is part of DE-CIX’s growing network offering, peering and enterprise interconnection services. I am proud to be part of the IEIC Board as a Founding Member and look forward to supporting such initiatives in the future across the globe,” said Ivo Ivanov, Chairman & CEO of DE-CIX Group AG.

“As an industry, we’re providing mission-critical digital infrastructure that benefits businesses, citizens, and society as a whole. It is essential that we collaborate across the value chain to enable innovation and digital transformation on a global scale. Our industry provides the foundation for long-term economic growth as well as global collaboration,” said Rafael Arranz, COO at Telxius.

“As a Founding Member of the IEIC Board, I am glad to participate in the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0 and look forward to supporting such initiatives in the future. Henrico, Virginia has experienced tremendous growth as a diverse location from Ashburn, and the convergence of subsea cables and data centers is a role model globally,” said Steve Alexander, CTO of Ciena.

The comprehensive summit program also includes IEIC Awards and the ribbon cutting ceremony of DE-CIX Richmond. DE-CIX Richmond is the company’s 5th Internet Exchange in North America offering low-latency Layer 2 connectivity between Richmond, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Chicago, creating the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. Customers connected to the DE-CIX North America interconnection ecosystem are also able to connect to DE-CIX’s IXs across the Atlantic.

InterGlobix Magazine is the media partner of the IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0. Additional information about the summit can be found at: https://ieicco.com/summit-2-0/

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry’s first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag

ABOUT THE INTERNET ECOSYSTEM INNOVATION COMMITTEE (IEIC)

The IEIC is an independent committee that promotes Internet diversity forming new global Internet nexus points. The mission of IEIC is to partner with communities globally to create new Internet nexus points through public and private partnerships with local municipalities, academia and businesses. The Founding Members of IEIC are industry luminaries from many of the world’s most respected companies and leaders including: Vint Cerf/Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Clint Heiden/IEIC, Vinay Nagpal/InterGlobix, Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Rafael Arranz/Telxius, Jason Black/NVIDIA (NYSE: NVDA), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Mark Boxer/Cigna (NYSE: CI), Barbara Boyan/Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Andrew Dugan/CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), Staffan Göjeryd/Telia Carrier (VSE: TEL1L), Brent Bensten/QTS , Asher Kagan/Blade, Vinay Kanitkar/Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), Sarah Keller/Uber (NYSE: UBER), Athanasios (Sakis) Kitsopanidis /Ford (NYSE: F) Michael Leidinger/Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Krishna Narayanaswamy/Netskope, Frank Nazzaro/FreddieMac, Anthony Romanello/Henrico Economic Development Authority, and Zaid Khan/Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT). For additional information visit: www.ieicco.com

