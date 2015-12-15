KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Temple Quay No.1 PLC

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes to be issued by Temple Quay No.1 PLC (TempleQ), a static RMBS securitisation backed by a non-conforming portfolio of performing and reperforming (RPL) mortgage loans. These loans are secured by owner occupied (OO, 76.0%) and buy-to-let (BTL, 24.0%) properties located in the United Kingdom (UK).

The TempleQ portfolio includes loans originated by four originators Bristol & West plc, Bank of Ireland UK Branch (BoIUK), Bank of Ireland Home Mortgages and Bristol & West Building Society. Bristol & West business was transferred to The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (GOVCOUK, seller), acting through its U.K. branch in 2007. At origination majority of these loans would have been classified as prime, however, the stressed performance history (only 18.1% loans never in arrears since 2017), the proportion of loans restructured (28.1%), a high proportion of interest-only loans (IO, 86.1%) and a high proportion of loans in arrears, currently at 43.6%, KBRA classifies this portfolio as a non-conforming portfolio. On the Closing Date, the seller will transfer its beneficial interest in the mortgage loans and the related security to the Issuer. The legal title of the loans is held by Bank of Ireland (UK) PLC and The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland, UK Branch. BoIUK will act as the servicer and has a meaningful number of years of experience servicing these mortgage loans and loans deep in arrears which have been restructured in the past.

