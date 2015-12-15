CTS Engines Deepens Executive Team With Appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CTS Engines (“CTS” or the “Company”), a global leader for mature engine maintenance, is proud to announce the appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer.





As Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Kircher will provide guidance and counsel to the Company’s executive leadership team, reporting to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Kircher joined CTS’s Board of Directors in 2021 and helped shape the Company’s long-term strategic roadmap in his capacity as a Board member. “Bill is a seasoned and talented aerospace industry executive with deep experience and relationships that he will draw upon to aide the CTS executive team in its pursuit of growth,” said Steve Brooks, Chairman of CTS’s Board of Directors and Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company.

Bill has held multiple executive leadership positions at leading aerospace companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems and Support for Triumph Group, where he focused on providing OEMs and aircraft operators with full lifecycle solutions. His prior experience includes serving as COO of MB Aerospace and CEO of VAS Aero Services. Bill also spent 18 years with United Technologies in multiple domestic and international leadership roles, including most recently as President of Pratt & Whitney’s engine overhaul operations in Singapore and Taiwan.

As COO, Mr. Mengel will lead day-to-day management of the Company’s operations and report directly to the Company’s CEO, Vesa Paukkeri.

Mr. Mengel is a proven aerospace industry operations leader with over 30 years of experience across multiple functional areas. Prior to joining CTS, Mr. Mengel was Vice President and General Manager of StandardAero’s operations in Maryville, TN where he was responsible for engineering, operations, quality, finance, EH&S, programs, and logistics for multiple sites with over 350 total employees. Mr. Mengel has a long track record of driving company culture and optimizing operations for growth.

“We are grateful and excited for Randy to join CTS as our Chief Operating Officer,” remarked Vesa Paukkeri. “He brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to CTS and will play a pivotal role in leading our maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing operations, as well as developing and executing operational initiatives to support CTS’s commercial growth.”

About CTS Engines:

CTS Engines is a global leader of mature engine maintenance, rethinking business as usual. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, CTS Engines is an independent MRO providing complete maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing services to owners and operators of mature wide-body aircraft engines, specializing in the CF6-80C2, CF6-80E1, CF6-80A, CF6-50, PW2000, and PW4000. We proudly support a wide range of both commercial and military customers with a special focus on cargo operations. Since 2002, CTS Engines has built its reputation on the ability to provide its customers with high-quality, cost-effective solutions for engine maintenance. Our mission is to keep our customers’ mature engines flying longer and more reliably than any other MRO in the world. For more information, please visit www.ctsengines.com.

