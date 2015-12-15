Finance of America Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

– Net loss for the quarter of $302 million or $1.35 per basic share and diluted loss per share entirely attributable to balance sheet adjustments and Mortgage Originations segment which will be discontinued –

– Adjusted net income* in SF&S for the quarter of $7 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share –

– Reverse Originations segment generated $34 million in pre-tax income –

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Companies Inc., (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOA), a customer focused, consumer and specialty lending business, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a net loss of $302 million or $1.35 per basic share and diluted loss per share.
  • The net loss is primarily non-cash. It includes negative changes in fair value of long-term assets and liabilities of $116 million and impairment of intangible and other long-lived assets of $138 million predominantly related to the Mortgage Originations segment, which will be discontinued.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized an adjusted net loss* of $20 million or $0.10 per fully diluted share. The components of which are: Specialty Finance and Services (SF&S) adjusted net income* of $7 million or $0.04 per fully diluted share and Mortgage Originations adjusted net loss* of $27 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share.
  • Strong liquidity position with $169 million of cash after paying down $56 million of secured debt in the third quarter of 2022.

*See the sections titled “Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other important disclosures.

Graham A. Fleming, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “To begin, I would like to thank all of our team members for their hard work this quarter, and in particular those members of our Mortgage Originations segment who will be leaving us as we exit this business. The exit from Mortgage will allow FOA to optimize our resources and prioritize high-growth businesses where we already hold distinct competitive advantages and leading positions in markets with positive macro tailwinds.”

Third Quarter Financial Summary

($ amounts in millions, except margin and per share data)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

4,187

 

 

$

6,349

 

 

(34

) %

 

$

8,988

 

(53

) %

 

$

17,689

 

 

$

26,844

 

(34

) %

Total revenue

 

 

71

 

 

 

141

 

 

(50

) %

 

 

457

 

(84

) %

 

 

480

 

 

 

1,353

 

(65

) %

Total expenses and other, net

 

 

237

 

 

 

310

 

 

(24

) %

 

 

402

 

(41

) %

 

 

892

 

 

 

1,187

 

(25

) %

Pre-tax net income (loss)

 

 

(305

)

 

 

(169

)

 

(80

) %

 

 

55

 

(655

) %

 

 

(551

)

 

 

166

 

(432

) %

Net income (loss)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(168

)

 

(80

) %

 

 

50

 

(704

) %

 

 

(534

)

 

 

160

 

(434

) %

Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets(2)

 

 

(167

)

 

 

(169

)

 

1

%

 

 

55

 

(404

) %

 

 

(413

)

 

 

166

 

(349

) %

Adjusted net income (loss)(3)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(22

)

 

9

%

 

 

75

 

(127

) %

 

 

(4

)

 

 

239

 

(102

) %

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(19

)

 

11

%

 

 

111

 

(115

) %

 

 

24

 

 

 

352

 

(93

) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share

 

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

(108

) %

 

$

0.36

 

(475

) %

 

$

(2.16

)

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share(4)

 

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.70

)

 

(93

) %

 

$

0.22

 

(714

) %

 

$

(2.34

)

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(4)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

17

%

 

$

0.39

 

(126

) %

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

1.25

 

(102

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2)

Calculated for each period as pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets.

(3)

See Reconciliation to GAAP section for a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss).

(4)

Calculated on an if-converted basis. See Reconciliation to GAAP section for more detail.

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ amounts in millions)

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

169

 

$

219

 

(23

) %

Securitized loans held for investment (HMBS & nonrecourse)

 

 

17,658

 

 

17,483

 

1

%

Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)

 

 

103

 

 

359

 

(71

) %

Total assets

 

 

21,190

 

 

21,736

 

(3

) %

Total liabilities

 

 

20,615

 

 

20,873

 

(1

) %

Total equity

 

 

575

 

 

863

 

(33

) %

Total tangible equity(1)

 

 

137

 

 

288

 

(52

) %

(1)

Total tangible equity calculated as total equity less intangible assets, net.

  • Cash and cash equivalents ended the second quarter at $169 million. The $50 million decrease in cash was primarily attributable to repayment of secured debt.
  • MSR balances declined 71% quarter over quarter following strategic asset sales in the period.
  • Total assets declined 3% from prior quarter due to reduced loans held for sale, at fair value, lower MSR balances, and impairments of intangible and other assets.
  • Total liabilities declined $258 million on a sequential quarter basis primarily due to paying down outstanding financing lines of credit.
  • Total tangible equity decreased $151 million to $137 million, predominantly due to the impact of non-cash fair value marks from wider credit spreads and rising interest rates.
  • Residual value of assets subject to nonrecourse debt within the securitization trusts as of September 30, 2022 was $61 million, down from $390 million as of December 31, 2021.

Segment Results

Mortgage Originations

The Mortgage Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Funded volume (Total)

 

$

2,697

 

 

$

4,229

 

 

(36

) %

 

$

7,383

 

 

(63

) %

 

$

12,032

 

 

$

22,716

 

 

(47

) %

Funded volume (Purchase)

 

 

2,278

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

(32

) %

 

 

3,759

 

 

(39

) %

 

 

8,380

 

 

 

9,918

 

 

(16

) %

Funded volume (non-agency)

 

 

504

 

 

 

945

 

 

(47

) %

 

 

994

 

 

(49

) %

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

(9

) %

Net rate lock volume

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

3,800

 

 

(35

) %

 

 

7,679

 

 

(68

) %

 

 

11,591

 

 

 

22,753

 

 

(49

) %

Mortgage originations margin

 

 

1.87

%

 

 

2.14

%

 

(13

) %

 

 

2.61

%

 

(28

) %

 

 

2.07

%

 

 

2.95

%

 

(30

) %

Total revenue

 

 

61

 

 

 

103

 

 

(41

) %

 

 

235

 

 

(74

) %

 

 

300

 

 

 

773

 

 

(61

) %

Impairment of intangibles and other assets

 

 

(129

)

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Pre-tax income (loss)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(35

)

 

(386

) %

 

 

15

 

 

(1233

) %

 

 

(226

)

 

 

104

 

 

(317

) %

Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets(2)

 

$

(41

)

 

$

(35

)

 

(17

) %

 

$

15

 

 

(373

) %

 

$

(97

)

 

$

104

 

 

(193

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2)

Calculated for each period as pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets.

  • Net rate lock volume totaled $2,474 million compared to $3,800 million in the prior quarter
  • Total revenue of $61 million for the third quarter compared to $103 million in the prior quarter, which reflects the impact of lower volumes and competitive market dynamics impacting margins.
  • Pre-tax loss was $170 million for the third quarter compared to pre-tax loss of $35 million in the prior quarter, which includes $129 million of impairment charges.
  • As previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed October 21, 2022, the Company will discontinue substantially all of its Mortgage Originations operations as a part of its Resource Optimization Plan.

Reverse Originations

The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

1,135

 

$

1,580

 

(28

) %

 

$

1,157

 

(2

) %

 

$

4,190

 

$

2,939

 

43

%

Total revenue

 

 

72

 

 

80

 

(10

) %

 

 

111

 

(35

) %

 

 

260

 

 

275

 

(5

) %

Pre-tax income

 

 

34

 

 

36

 

(6

) %

 

 

69

 

(51

) %

 

 

138

 

 

168

 

(18

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

  • Third quarter 2022 funded reverse volume was $1,135 million, a decrease from the prior quarter primarily due to a strategic decision to reduce Correspondent aggregation. Despite the volume decline, we saw our seventh consecutive quarter of new-to-reverse growth in our proprietary HomeSafe product.
  • Third quarter 2022 revenue of $72 million declined 10% from the second quarter 2022 due primarily to the impact of lower volumes during the quarter, partially offset by improved margins.
  • Pre-tax income of $34 million declined only 6% as $6 million in expense reductions partially offset the decline in revenue.
  • Year-to-date 2022 volume of $4,190 million represents a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2021, which was driven by strong growth in both refinance and new-to-reverse volumes period over period.

Commercial Originations

The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

355

 

 

$

540

 

 

(34

) %

 

$

448

 

(21

) %

 

$

1,468

 

 

$

1,189

 

23

%

Total revenue

 

 

12

 

 

 

13

 

 

(8

) %

 

 

28

 

(57

) %

 

 

46

 

 

 

65

 

(29

) %

Impairment of intangibles and other assets

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

Pre-tax income (loss)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(12

)

 

%

 

 

6

 

(300

) %

 

 

(27

)

 

 

10

 

(370

) %

Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets(2)

 

$

(6

)

 

$

(12

)

 

50

%

 

$

6

 

(200

) %

 

$

(21

)

 

$

10

 

(310

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2)

Calculated for each period as pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets.

  • Third quarter 2022 funded volume of $355 million represents a 34% decline quarter over quarter and a 21% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Year to date volumes of $1,468 million represent a 23% increase over prior year.
  • Pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill and intangibles improved by 50% relative to Q2 2022 due to a $7 million reduction in expenses.

Lender Services

The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of lender service support fees. Lender Services supports over 2,800 third party clients across the lending industry.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

44

 

 

$

58

 

 

(24

) %

 

$

88

 

 

(50

) %

 

$

178

 

 

$

245

 

 

(27

) %

% of revenue from third-party clients

 

 

80

%

 

 

81

%

 

(1

) %

 

 

81

%

 

(1

) %

 

 

81

%

 

 

79

%

 

3

%

Pre-tax income (loss)

 

$

(11

)

 

$

(5

)

 

(120

) %

 

$

9

 

 

(222

) %

 

$

(9

)

 

$

30

 

 

(130

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

  • Third quarter 2022 revenue was $44 million, down 24% compared to the prior quarter as the segment faced continued pressure from rising interest rates and declining refinance volumes.
  • Third quarter 2022 pre-tax loss was $11 million, as the $14 million quarter over quarter decline in revenue more than offset an $8 million reduction in expenses.
  • Revenue from third-party clients was 80% in the third quarter of 2022, down 1% from the prior quarter.

Portfolio Management

The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains or losses, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance (%)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22 vs

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

Q3’22 vs

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

2022 vs

2021

 

 

Successor

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

 

 

Assets under management

 

$

19,871

 

 

$

19,881

 

 

%

 

$

18,403

 

 

8

%

 

$

19,871

 

 

$

18,403

 

 

8

%

Assets excluding HMBS and non-recourse obligations

 

 

2,560

 

 

 

2,687

 

 

(5

) %

 

 

2,452

 

 

4

%

 

 

2,560

 

 

 

2,452

 

 

4

%

Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)

 

 

103

 

 

 

359

 

 

(71

) %

 

 

341

 

 

(70

) %

 

 

103

 

 

 

341

 

 

(70

) %

Total revenue

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(95

)

 

(9

) %

 

 

10

 

 

(1140

) %

 

 

(250

)

 

 

46

 

 

(643

) %

Impairment of intangibles and other assets

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Pre-tax loss

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(129

)

 

(5

) %

 

 

(20

)

 

(575

) %

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(41

)

 

(754

) %

Pre-tax loss excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets(2)

 

$

(131

)

 

$

(129

)

 

(2

) %

 

$

(20

)

 

(555

) %

 

$

(346

)

 

$

(41

)

 

(744

) %

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2)

Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of intangibles and other assets.

  • Third quarter 2022 mortgage servicing rights were down 71% to $103 million compared to the prior quarter due to strategic sales of MSR during the quarter. We continue to monitor our MSR balances to take advantage of opportunities that the market presents.
  • Revenue in the third quarter 2022 was negative due to fair value adjustments on long-term assets and liabilities as we updated model assumptions to account for higher credit spreads and increased interest rates. The residual value of assets subject to nonrecourse debt within the securitization trusts as of September 30, 2022 was $61 million, down from $390 million as of December 31, 2021.

Reconciliation to GAAP

($ amounts in millions)

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(302

)

 

$

(168

)

 

$

50

 

 

$

(534

)

 

$

160

 

Add back: Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

(7

)

Net income (loss) before taxes

 

(305

)

 

 

(169

)

 

 

54

 

 

 

(551

)

 

 

167

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value(2)

 

116

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

55

 

Amortization and impairment of intangibles and other assets(3)

 

152

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

28

 

Share-based compensation(4)

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

21

 

Certain non-recurring costs(5)

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

53

 

Adjusted net income (loss) before taxes

 

(27

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

101

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

324

 

(Provision) benefit for income taxes(6)

 

7

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

(85

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

(20

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

75

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

239

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes(6)

 

(7

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

85

 

Depreciation

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

Interest expense on non-funding debt

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

21

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(17

)

 

$

(19

)

 

$

111

 

 

$

24

 

 

$

352

 

OTHER KEY METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

 

 

$

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ amounts in millions except shares and $ per share)

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

Successor

 

Combined (1)

GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest

$

(85

)

 

$

(41

)

 

$

21

 

 

$

(134

)

 

 

N/A

 

Weighted average outstanding share count

 

62,804,809

 

 

 

62,379,041

 

 

 

59,861,171

 

 

 

61,993,353

 

 

 

N/A

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(2.16

)

 

 

N/A

 

If-converted method net earnings (loss)

 

(85

)

 

 

(131

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(441

)

 

 

N/A

 

Weighted average diluted share count

 

62,804,809

 

 

 

187,818,255

 

 

 

191,161,431

 

 

 

188,375,945

 

 

 

N/A

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

(2.34

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

(20

)

 

$

(22

)

 

$

75

 

 

$

(4

)

 

$

239

 

Weighted average diluted share count

 

187,877,936

 

 

 

187,818,225

 

 

 

191,161,431

 

 

 

188,375,945

 

 

 

191,180,610

 

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

1.25

 

($ amounts in millions)

SF&S

 

Mortgage

 

 

Total

Reconciliation of net loss before taxes to adjusted net income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss before taxes

$

(135

)

 

$

(170

)

 

 

$

(305

)

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value(2)

 

116

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

Amortization and impairment of intangibles and other assets(3)

 

21

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

 

152

 

Share-based compensation(4)

 

6

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

7

 

Certain non-recurring costs(5)

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

3

 

Adjusted net income (loss) before taxes

 

10

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

(27

)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes(6)

 

(3

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

7

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

7

 

 

$

(27

)

 

 

$

(20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

7

 

 

$

(27

)

 

 

$

(20

)

Weighted average diluted share count

 

187,877,936

 

 

 

187,877,936

 

 

 

 

187,877,936

 

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

$

(0.10

)

($ amounts in millions)

SF&S

 

Mortgage

 

 

Total

Reconciliation of net loss before taxes to adjusted net income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss before taxes

$

(324

)

 

$

(227

)

 

 

$

(551

)

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value(2)

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Amortization and impairment of intangibles and other assets(3)

 

45

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

180

 

Share-based compensation(4)

 

17

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

23

 

Certain non-recurring costs(5)

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

21

 

Adjusted net income (loss) before taxes

 

73

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

 

(4

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes(6)

 

(20

)

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

53

 

 

$

(57

)

 

 

$

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

53

 

 

$

(57

)

 

 

$

(4

)

Weighted average diluted share count

 

188,375,945

 

 

 

188,375,945

 

 

 

 

188,375,945

 

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.28

 

 

$

(0.30

)

 

 

$

(0.02

)

(1)

Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2)

Changes in fair value include changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, deferred purchase price obligations, warrant liability, and minority investments.

(3)

Successor period amortization includes amortization of intangibles recognized from the business combination with Replay and an impairment charge on intangibles and other certain long lived assets recognized in the third quarter of 2022.

(4)

Funded 85% by the non-controlling shareholders.

(5)

Certain non-recurring costs relate to various one-time expenses and adjustments that management believes should be excluded as these do not relate to a recurring part of the core business operations. These items include certain one-time charges including amounts recognized for settlement of legal and regulatory matters, acquisition related expenses and other one-time charges.

(6)

We applied an effective combined corporate tax rate to adjusted consolidated pre-tax income (loss) for the respective period to determine the tax effect of adjusted consolidated net income (loss).

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

169,072

 

 

$

219,033

 

Restricted cash

 

210,147

 

 

 

354,803

 

Loans held for investment, subject to HMBS related obligations, at fair value

 

10,916,551

 

 

 

10,882,441

 

Loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value

 

6,741,391

 

 

 

6,600,762

 

Loans held for investment, at fair value

 

1,307,413

 

 

 

1,058,410

 

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

859,650

 

 

 

1,229,594

 

Mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”), at fair value, $59,800 and $142,435 subject to nonrecourse MSRs financing liability, respectively

 

103,069

 

 

 

359,006

 

Derivative assets

 

89,899

 

 

 

55,186

 

Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, net

 

19,828

 

 

 

29,805

 

Intangible assets, net

 

438,300

 

 

 

575,284

 

Other assets, net

 

334,577

 

 

 

371,902

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

21,189,897

 

 

$

21,736,226

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

HMBS related obligations, at fair value

$

10,784,841

 

 

$

10,745,879

 

Nonrecourse debt, at fair value

 

6,745,526

 

 

 

6,752,084

 

Other financing lines of credit

 

2,305,999

 

 

 

2,593,290

 

Payables and other liabilities

 

395,635

 

 

 

428,768

 

Notes payable, net

 

382,810

 

 

 

353,005

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

20,614,811

 

 

 

20,873,026

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 62,959,276 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 15 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

876,140

 

 

 

860,232

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(577,272

)

 

 

(492,786

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(367

)

 

 

(262

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

276,579

 

 

 

496,010

 

TOTAL EQUITY

 

575,086

 

 

 

863,200

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

21,189,897

 

 

$

21,736,226

 

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Q3’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’21

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

Successor

 

 

Combined(1)

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale and other income from loans held for sale, net

$

36,179

 

 

$

71,805

 

 

$

210,095

 

 

$

226,336

 

 

 

$

689,006

 

Net fair value gains (losses) on mortgage loans and related obligations

 

(6,376

)

 

 

1,613

 

 

 

122,509

 

 

 

5,672

 

 

 

 

330,323

 

Fee income

 

70,512

 

 

 

88,681

 

 

 

145,725

 

 

 

316,798

 

 

 

 

397,960

 

Net interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

12,022

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

15,862

 

 

 

41,748

 

 

 

 

41,674

 

Interest expense

 

(41,236

)

 

 

(36,834

)

 

 

(37,691

)

 

 

(110,900

)

 

 

 

(105,683

)

Net interest expense

 

(29,214

)

 

 

(20,981

)

 

 

(21,829

)

 

 

(69,152

)

 

 

 

(64,009

)

TOTAL REVENUES

 

71,101

 

 

 

141,118

 

 

 

456,500

 

 

 

479,654

 

 

 

 

1,353,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, benefits, and related expenses

 

146,385

 

 

 

194,294

 

 

 

262,000

 

 

 

549,755

 

 

 

 

775,261

 

Occupancy, equipment rentals, and other office related expenses

 

7,003

 

 

 

7,262

 

 

 

8,283

 

 

 

22,103

 

 

 

 

22,600

 

General and administrative expenses

 

105,533

 

 

 

123,457

 

 

 

141,595

 

 

 

361,613

 

 

 

 

388,083

 

TOTAL EXPENSES

 

258,921

 

 

 

325,013

 

 

 

411,878

 

 

 

933,471

 

 

 

 

1,185,944

 

IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLES AND OTHER ASSETS

 

(138,184

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(138,184

)

 

 

 

 

OTHER, NET

 

21,330

 

 

 

15,132

 

 

 

9,928

 

 

 

41,234

 

 

 

 

(1,067

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

(304,674

)

 

 

(168,763

)

 

 

54,550

 

 

 

(550,767

)

 

 

 

166,269

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(2,974

)

 

 

(940

)

 

 

4,440

 

 

 

(17,249

)

 

 

 

6,663

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

(301,700

)

 

 

(167,823

)

 

 

50,110

 

 

 

(533,518

)

 

 

 

159,606

 

CRNCI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,260

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(217,214

)

 

 

(127,143

)

 

 

28,726

 

 

 

(399,859

)

 

 

 

11,838

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST

$

(84,486

)

 

$

(40,680

)

 

$

21,384

 

 

$

(133,659

)

 

 

$

143,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

62,804,809

 

 

 

62,379,041

 

 

 

59,861,171

 

 

 

61,993,353

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Basic net earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(2.16

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

62,804,809

 

 

 

187,818,225

 

 

 

191,161,431

 

 

 

188,375,945

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

(2.34

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

