Denmark’s Regional Broadcaster TV MIDTVEST Extends Strategic Engagement with Avid through MediaCentral | Flex Subscription

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danish regional broadcaster TV MIDTVEST has extended its strategic relationship with Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) by transitioning onto Avid’s MediaCentral | Flex® subscription software.

The move optimizes the reliability, scalability and flexibility of the broadcaster’s news production, and enhances its toolsets to enable story-centric workflows. The subscription will give TV MIDTVEST–which has relied on Avid solutions for more than a decade–access to the latest versions of Avid’s newsroom and media workflow management and video editing solutions, helping to future-proof its production operations.

TV MIDTVEST’s upgrade to the Avid MediaCentral | Flex subscription includes licenses for the MediaCentral® production platform and Media Composer Enterprise® editing software, with Avid NEXIS® shared storage platform. The Flex subscription also provides TV MIDTVEST production teams with access to a host of other products, including MediaCentral | Collaborate, which empowers teams with a collaborative story-centric workflow. Available as an iOS or panel in Media Composer, Media Central | Collaborate enables team members to collaborate seamlessly in story-centric workflows from anywhere. In MediaCentral, AI/ML services such as speech-to-text will help reporters find mentions of a particular keyword or topic in video clips.

Avid Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner commented, “We’re delighted that TV MIDTVEST has chosen to expand and deepen its relationship with Avid. Now, their broadcast and digital content teams are assured access to Avid’s latest story-centric news workflow tools, providing greater flexibility and scalability to match their evolving media production needs. It just shows, whatever size your broadcast operation, Avid has a solution that can work for you.”

TV MIDTVEST Head of Production Carsten Jensen commented, “We are pleased with our long-standing Avid relationship and are looking forward to taking advantage of Avid’s latest innovations for collaborative story-centric workflows, which will provide new and innovative tools for our broadcast and online needs.”

