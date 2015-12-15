Fail-safe Ransomware Protection: Xcitium Adds Warranty Program to Ensure Customers Protection Against Rising Attacks

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcitium , formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, today announced a new money-back warranty to further its customers’ protection against ransomware attacks. The company will offer $1M USD for EDR and MDR customers to ensure against any successful ransomware attack within an environment protected by its Advanced EDR and MDR systems.

Xcitium is the only organization in the market using Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage to endpoints. This zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for MXDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand potential risks is invaluable.

“With ransomware attacks on the rise and becoming more complex, our solutions at Xcitium are unique in that they offer complete protection, isolating threats before they can execute and inflict damage,” said Ken Levine, CEO of Xcitium. “This technology gives our customers time to deploy any needed security measures before damage occurs. Thus, we feel confident offering this assurance, protecting our customers should any breach occur.”

The Xcitium Warranty Program will apply to all current, active, and authorized Xcitium Advanced EDR or endpoint customers, including partners and resellers.

“The costs of ransomware attacks are expected to reach $20 billion this year,” continued Mr. Levine. “We feel confident we have a product to eliminate these threats, but this warranty is just one more layer of protection for our customers.”

For additional details, please visit Xcitum.com.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

