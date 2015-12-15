DentalMonitoring Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Asserting Three Patents Against Align Technology

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DentalMonitoring SAS, the inventor of the world’s first AI-driven remote monitoring and analysis solution for orthodontics, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Align Technology, Inc. – the makers of Invisalign®. The lawsuit is pending in the Northern District of California.

In the lawsuit, DentalMonitoring asserts that Align Technology’s Virtual Care AI solution infringes DentalMonitoring’s U.S. Patent Nos. 10,755,409; 11,049,248; and 11,109,945.

Commenting on the legal action, Philippe Salah, CEO and co-founder of DentalMonitoring says: “DentalMonitoring was founded in 2014 and introduced the world’s first AI driven remote monitoring solution for orthodontics. We have invested €150m to date and have over 200 patents and pending patent applications to cover the intellectual property that we have created. We have the full support of our board of directors, investors and employees to act vigorously to defend against any infringement of our patents. We are confident that the US courts will find in our favor.”

“DentalMonitoring has always been focused on innovation and investing heavily into research and development with the goal of helping our customers advance oral healthcare. This is in our DNA and we cannot condone others exploiting our intellectual property without any commercial agreement. We thank our customers, key opinion leaders and employees for their support and contributions to what DentalMonitoring has achieved so far.”

About DentalMonitoring – www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company has created the world’s first virtual practice platform in dentistry, protected by over 200 patents and pending patent applications, to address rapidly evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring and analysis for all types of orthodontic treatment, DentalMonitoring’s unique platform gives orthodontic and dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring has over 500 employees across 18 countries and 9 offices including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Contacts

Press contact: Charlotte Garzino [email protected]