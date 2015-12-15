Canadian immigration and family lawyer Ivan Steele has opened a new office in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2022) – With the opening of the new Puerto Vallarta law office on November 1, 2022, Ivan Steele became the first Canadian immigration lawyer to offer Canadian legal services to the local ex-pat community.

More details can be found at https://www.ivansteelelaw.com/bringyourmexicanspousetocanada

Ivan Steele Law Opens Canadian Immigration Law Office In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/144770_da8b2ec0d4514842_001full.jpg

The opening of the Puerto Vallarta office allows local Canadian residents and citizens to obtain legal advice and services in the area of family and immigration law without traveling to Canada.

“This is an unusual twist since the local legal community in Puerto Vallarta only offers services related to Mexican law, leaving a so far unfilled gap in the access to justice for thousands of Canadian citizens and residents living in Puerto Vallarta,” says Ivan Steele.

As a family lawyer, Ivan Steele can offer legal assistance to elderly Canadians residing in the State of Jalisco who need to write or update their will, as well as the power of attorney (POA) and estate documents.

The law office can also assist Canadians who wish to sponsor their Mexican spouses or common-law partners for Canadian permanent residence. This includes gay and lesbian couples who may need additional assistance navigating local government regulations. Ivan Steele explains, “Puerto Vallarta is also a hyper-social environment where Canadians meet and fall in love with Mexican locals. As a gay Mecca, it is the primary tropical destination for many LGBT Canadians.” The practice offers legal advice and guidance through the entire immigration process until permanent residence is granted.

Further, for clients who wish to marry in Canada and were previously divorced in Mexico, Ivan Steele offers foreign divorce opinion letters, which are required to obtain authorization to marry in Canada.

With the opening of the new office, located at Insurgentes 193, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico, Ivan Steele Law is also creating a new gateway for Mexican citizens who wish to immigrate to Canada. Based in Toronto, Ivan Steele has proudly served his LGBT community in Canada for over 15 years, providing immigration assistance for visa applications and permanent residence sponsorships.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.ivansteelelaw.com/bringyourmexicanspousetocanada

Contact Info:

Name: Ivan Steele

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Ivan Steele Law

Address: 176 Yonge Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4, Canada

Phone: +1-647-342-0568

Website: https://www.ivansteelelaw.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144770