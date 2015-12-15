Digital Air Strike Launches Thought Leadership Training to Give Competitive Edge to Business Clients

Leading CX technology company providing Limitless Minds training founded by Russell Wilson and Harry Wilson, jointly with Client Advisory Summits in Scottsdale and Sir Richard Branson’s private estates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autodealers—Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement and customer experience technology company, is providing several unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for business leaders and entrepreneurs to receive a competitive edge to handle whatever comes their way in 2023. Digital Air Strike is excited to bring Limitless Minds Founder and CEO Harry Wilson to the leading automotive industry conference AUTOVATE on Dec. 1. Wilson will bring his Limitless Minds’ Elite Mental Conditioning Coaching experience as a keynote presenter at the event, which brings visionary investors together with progressive dealers, innovative vendor entrepreneurs and cutting-edge automakers from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Digital Air Strike is the presenting sponsor of the fifth annual AUTOVATE. The company is also planning its fifth Client Advisory Summit at Sir Richard Branson’s private estate and resort in March 2023.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson co-founded Limitless Minds in 2018 with his brother, serial entrepreneur Harry Wilson. The digital mental fitness company provides game-changing mental conditioning strategies to drive sustainable gains for business and increase productivity, performance, engagement, and retention. Limitless Minds recently secured $2.5 million in funding and brings together world-class coaches, behavioral science, and technology to drive sustainable gains for businesses and their workforce. The Club Limitless app provides members on-demand and live access to mindset coaches, and peak performance tools users can leverage to elevate their mental fitness. Limitless Minds has worked with Fortune 500 companies to increase employee performance, retention, and engagement.

“I saw Harry speak at a VC event and immediately connected with his lessons on mental toughness and competitive thinking,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “I knew with the changes in the economy and the world in general our clients would benefit from the message and actionable ways to implement it at their businesses.”

“The market continues to reinforce a high demand for wellness and performance solutions for employees as companies navigate a rapidly changing work environment,” said Limitless Minds Co-Founder and CEO Harry Wilson. “Our belief has never been stronger as we lead this shared mindset movement to activate potential and optimize performance. We are thrilled to be partnering with this stellar group of individuals.”

Digital Air Strike’s top clients are invited to hear Wilson speak and attend AUTOVATE at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia. In addition to Harry Wilson, speakers include NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Chairman and Dealer Mike Alford and Cox Automotive Vice President of Consumer Solutions Jessica Stafford. AUTOVATE was created five years ago by award-winning journalist Cliff Banks of The Banks Report, an online, subscriber-only news source providing a predictive and comprehensive analysis of what’s happening in automotive retail.

In 2023, Digital Air Strike will continue to host its Client Advisory Summits with top entrepreneurs participating in once-in-a-lifetime, five-star experiences and networking with other industry leaders at Sir Richard Branson’s private estates.

“The amazing venue for the meeting allows ideas to flow freely,” said Josh Leader, general sales manager with the Sands Automotive Group in Arizona, who recently attended the Client Advisory Summit Digital Air Strike hosted at Branson’s Morocco estate. “I returned with great energy and ideas that I’ve already implemented and am seeing great results.”

Digital Air Strike first brought clients to Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in 2021 during the pandemic as a safe, unique way for entrepreneurs to network and learn. Top clients have since been invited to Branson’s private Kasbah in Morocco and Branson’s private islands for unforgettable experiences. Digital Air Strike is continuing the unprecedented summits at Branson’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands in March 2023.

