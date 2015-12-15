Sunstone Management Names Zhen Wang as Founder Community Manager

New addition to spearhead efforts providing startup founders with necessary resources to reach development goals

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunstone Management today announced that it has named Zhen Wang, a longtime expert in fintech, startups, and financial services, to the position of Founder Community Manager. Wang, a resident of Arcadia, began his duties in November.

In this role, Wang will lead Sunstone’s newly established Founder Development Program. The program, created as part of Sunstone’s commitment to supporting each new generation of startup founders, provides technical assistance, mentoring, and network support to founders within Sunstone’s portfolio of startup companies. In addition to facilitating mentorship, Wang will represent Sunstone Management when collaborating with public and private institutions to form startup accelerators and ecosystems, as well as connect startups with the resources they need to grow and thrive.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zhen as our Founder Community Manager,” said John Keisler, CEO & Managing Partner of Sunstone Management. “With his long history of working in finance and technology, as well as his deep breadth of knowledge grounded in his own experiences of being a founder in California, Zhen will be a vital source of support for the companies we work with. The Founder Development Program will be a key driver of our mission to support innovative startups and diverse founders, and Zhen will be a highly valuable leader in his new role.”

Wang is the co-founder and chief financial officer of Extra Financial, Inc, (aka Cheese) which provides simple banking and credit building services to underserved communities. Wang also founded Technology Credit, Inc, a SaaS company to help startups with their research and development tax credit claims. Wang worked as a senior tax manager for EY and as a senior financial analyst for Goldman Sachs. Wang was EY China’s research and development practice leader from 2014 to 2015.

Wang also volunteers his time as a startup mentor at the University of California, Irvine Beall Applied Innovation, the Preccelerator Program, Berkeley Skydeck, the Long Beach Accelerator and Lair East Labs.

Wang holds a bachelor of science and master’s degree in taxation from Brigham Young University.

About Sunstone Management: A Financial Times (FT) Americas’ Fastest Growing Company

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital sponsor firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who seek to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of the American economy to attract and inspire investors and entrepreneurs from throughout the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors.

