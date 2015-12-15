Duelbits Announces World Cup Predictor Game With Bonuses

Sofia, Bulgaria–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2022) – Duelbits celebrates the 2022 World Cup with a predictor game and generous prizes.

To mark the excitement around the global football championship this year, Duelbits is announcing their World Cup Predictor Game. Participants can take part without making financial commitments, and can play for rewards.

The predictions game begins on the Duelbits website on November 7th and ends December 18th. The total prize-pot announced is $150,000.

Duelbits will also offer daily odds boosts on the games and cashback to all sports users, allowing them to earn up to 37.5% rakeback on the theoretical sportshouse edge of 1%.

Duelbits’ Free To Play World Cup Predictor Game.

Unlimited prediction options

To make predictions for each match from the World Cup, participants can enter the daily, stage, and overall Duelbits leaderboards.

There will be four questions to answer for each match, as follows:

What will the final score be?

Who will score the first goal?

How many corners will there be?

How many cards will there be?

Eligible players will gain points for each correct answer. Each leaderboard has tiered prizes. To win a share of the prize-pot of a game, a player must finish in the paying places on the leaderboard. When a player finishes with the most points in a specific round, they will win the highest prize from the prize-pot.

The leaderboard pots are as follows:

Daily leaderboard: $22,000 ($1000 per match day)

1st stage leaderboard: $20,850

Final stage leaderboard: $38,850

Overall leaderboard: $68,300

Demonstration of a world-class football knowledge

Participants can enter and make their predictions as all betting activities for the World Cup are now available. For terms and conditions of the World Cup Predictor, visit https://duelbits.com/150k-worldcup-giveaway.

About Duelbits

Duelbits is a cryptocurrency casino and sports betting platform that has been around since early 2020. The platform bridges the gap between bookmakers and casinos, which are still operating on a wide margin today. On Duelbits, players can bet on thousands of exciting, legitimately fair games, which offer some of the most attractive odds in the industry. Duelbits’ sportsbook is highly intuitive, tailored towards both novice and experienced players. Players enjoy the casino’s competitive odds and vast selection of markets.

