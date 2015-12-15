SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Appoints Acclaimed Award-Winning Actor & Film Producer Terry Stone as SVP of Film Production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2022) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company“), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to confirm that Terry Stone the acclaimed award-winning actor, producer and co-founder of its 100% owned operating subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Film Production at SoLVBL.

About Terry Stone: The BAFTA Nominee and Raindance Film Festival Award Winner Terry Stone began his Acting & Producing career in early 2003 appearing in established British Television shows EastEnders, The Bill, and My Family.

Over the past 20 years Terry has carved an impressive career on both sides of the camera. Terry’s naturalistic style of acting has seen him play some memorable leading roles such as the corrupt cop Detective Sargent Andy White in the Bafta Nominated and Raindance Film Festival Award winning “Rollin’ With the Nines”; and as Jack Spot in the 1930’s – 1950’s highly acclaimed period crime film “Once Upon a Time in London” a film that was released by Netflix worldwide.

In 2007, Terry developed, created, co-financed and starred in “Rise of the FootSoldier” the highly acclaimed British crime and gangster film, Terry portrayed Tony Tucker throughout the notorious “Rise of The FootSoldier” Film Franchise, an extremely successful franchise consisting of 5 films released systematically over the past 15 years. On September 3rd, 2021 Terry released “Rise of The FootSoldier – Origins” the latest film in the franchise, a film that was cast, produced and released amid the COVID Pandemic. Origins is available to watch on multiple streaming services worldwide.

More recently Terry has produced and starred in “The Last Heist”, a film “based on true events” this is a must-see crime film that has showcased to sell-out crowds at the Marbella Film Festival and more recent the legendary Leicester Square Vue Cinema, The Last Heist is available throughout the UK on all Major Digital Platforms from the 14th November 2022.

The Terry Stone Production Slate: Tales From The Trap (“TFTT“) is a true crime film from the Terry Stone production slate, this highly anticipated Drill and Rap music blockbuster will underpin the utility function of the SoLVBL e-commerce and digital marketplace. Furthermore, potential films to be digitised, produced and released under the SoLVBL business are amongst others, Requiem For A King: The Rise and Fall of The Shah of Iran, Written & Directed by the Oscar Winning Guy Nattiv. King of Crime: The story of one of the world’s greatest criminals of all time, John Palmer AKA Goldfinger and The Claus Supremacy: A children’s animated Christmas family film from the producers of Saving Santa & Nativity.

Kaiser Akbar, CEO SoLVBL Commented: “Terry is a fantastic asset to the operational team, his career speaks for itself. He will continue to lead the SoLVBL film production business from the front, we will digitise, produce and stream worldwide films as we fast-track sales and continue to commercialise our brands.”

Additionally, pursuant to Closing details of the Darkhorse transaction, the Company can confirm that Musabbir Chowdhury has stepped down as a director of SoLVBL, and current Darkhorse Director and Co-Founder Mr. David van Herwaarde has joined the board of the Company.

About Darkhorse Films Limited:

Darkhorse Films is a 100% owned subsidiary of SoLVBL Solutions inc. it’s both a blockchain powered Business to Business (“B2B”) and Direct to Customer (“DTC”) movie digital content studio. The company operates and commercializes its business via a highly scalable fully integrated digital Technology Stack. Darkhorse’s revenue is generated from movie content distribution and traditional/digital e-commerce underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

The company’s e-commerce operations include a digital content sales platform, a digital marketplace and a full vertically integrated ecosystem. The company specializes in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets to the burgeoning movie and television industries and the Next-Gen digital currency enthusiasts. Darkhorse acts as a global gateway where sales of traditional and digital assets take place directly to customers within the company’s and its partners’ global ecosystems. Darkhorse links and commercialize the traditional and the new forward-thinking consumer with the worlds of film, television, music and digital e-commerce.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: [email protected]

