Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming BTIG Ophthalmology Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will present at the BTIG Ophthalmology Day taking place virtually on November 29, 2022. Presentation details are below:

BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
   
Time: 1:30 – 1:55 PM ET

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at either conference should contact their BTIG representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN) is a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
[email protected]

