Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets, ARCALYST®, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Rachel Frank
(339) 970-9437
[email protected]

  

Related Stories

BeyondSpring Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements

Molecular Templates, Inc. to Present Fireside Chats at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences: Evercore ISI’s 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference and Piper Sandler’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Check Point Software Launches CyberUp: Israel’s Premier Accelerator Hub for Cybersecurity Start-ups

Iron Mountain to Participate in Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit

Analog Devices to Participate in Credit Suisse Technology Conference

You may have missed

BeyondSpring Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements

Molecular Templates, Inc. to Present Fireside Chats at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences: Evercore ISI’s 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference and Piper Sandler’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Check Point Software Launches CyberUp: Israel’s Premier Accelerator Hub for Cybersecurity Start-ups

error: Content is protected !!