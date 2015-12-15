Fandifi Fan Engagement Platform Live

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Fandifi’s crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform Beta Launch is now live and can be accessed at www.play.fandifi.com.

Fandifi recently completed its organic beta sign-up campaigns exceeding initial expectations and has now opened up the platform to feedback from its Beta Community. All comments and technical feedback should be provided back to the Company by Fandifi players using the Company’s expanding Discord community.

Fandifi has released both Sport and Esports focused demo-videos on YouTube as well.

“Having developed a fan-centric approach to fan engagement, our team is proud of our work to date and eager to rollout additional tools and features to revolutionize the way that fans interact with streamed, broadcast and live events. Based on the feedback from our community and fans Fandifi will be incorporating their feedback to optimize the content creator and fan experience. It is an exciting time for our team and the Company and we look forward to empowering both organic growth and community engagement,” states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone +1 604 256 6990

