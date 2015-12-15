Shibnobi’s Shinja is Opting For a V2 Migration On Nov 15th

Dublin, Ireland–(Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2022) – Shibnobi Shinja, an open-sourced cryptocurrency token formed on the Ethereum blockchain, is migrating from Version 1 to Version 2 on November 15. This is a deflationary cryptocurrency project that aims to contribute to the decentralized finance ecosystem, where enthusiasts go in search of new ideas in hopes of becoming an early investor in new and upcoming projects.

The plan to achieve these goals includes a multichain swap called the Shibnobi Swap. Think of each chain in crypto as a global business chain. What the swap does is provides a secure and verified group of goods from all of the chains in one marketplace. In this case, the goods are the cryptocurrency projects. This approach in combination with structure of a public ledger of unchangeable transactions that make up the blockchain brings a newfound innovations transparency to the crypto ecosystem. In just under a year, the company has launched 8 projects on the swap.

Shibnobi has following of over 300,000 across all social media platforms, with daily weekday AMAs Monday-Friday broadcast across multiple social media platforms from a custom-built studio at Texas headquarters. The team believes that continuous engagement with community, and hearing the voices of the people helps provide a better scope for further development of the project.

To exemplify the principles, the team has heard the request of the majority and is now migrating from its existing version 1 contract to its new and improved version 2. Upon migration the new token structure will be a DAO or Decentralized Autonomous Organization, this structure will give the community the ability to vote on decision that will be made for the future of the project. The supply of the V2 will be 100 billion Shinja Tokens, resulting in a lower price structure and giving the project the ability to continue listing on higher tier Centralized Exchanges.

On November 1st, 2022, at 12:45 CST trading was halted on BSC smart chain and ETH blockchain for $SHINJA token. For investors who are currently holding on a CEX the tokens will automatically migrate from V1 to V2 and requires no action. However, if individuals are holding in a decentralized wallet such as trust wallet or metamask and purchased tokens from a decentralized swap like Uniswap or Shibnobiswap it will require some action and a transactional fee from the corresponding blockchain being used. The team recommends joining the Shibnobi telegram from the official website Shibnobi.com to view a spreadsheet with lowest transactional times on the ETH blockchain.

With the Shibnobi relaunch there will be no presale or private sale allocation. The company is simply upgrading the smart contract that defies the integrity and security of cryptocurrency project. Upon the successful relaunch, the team is hopeful the starting price and tokenomics will be more appealing to new investors while also incentivizing long term holders through staking.

Shibnobi is proud to be working alongside such an incredible community aiming to make a better cryptocurrency space and will continue to lead with innovation, transparency, and trust while providing informational updates and community interaction every step of the way. Whilst also developing and delivering this new ecosystem with a global network focused on the betterment of the space.

