FEIER specializes in quality home fitness equipment, providing gym-goers with a smart choice to get toned even at home.

Mong Kok, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – FEIER, a fitness equipment company based in Hong Kong is pleased to introduce its latest product – The Treadmill STAR 100. With over five years of experience in the fitness technology industry, the company has launched a one-of-a-kind fitness product of immersive exercise experiences tailored specifically for home gyms. The FEIER Treadmill is specially designed to simulate various motion scenes with 36 preset programs built-in in order to increase the fun of running on the treadmill.

FEIER Introduces The Latest Treadmill STAR 100 As Fitness Equipment for Home Gym

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/146194_82873bb154eb3b15_001full.jpg

The recently launched treadmill has a powered 2.0 HP motor and a strong shock-absorbing running belt, allowing users to use it at home without much noise while maintaining running stability. Besides the widening tread belt, individuals can also challenge themselves by increasing 12% of inclination, offering advanced runners a more effective workout and high-performance cardio.

To see a realistic and clearer image of STAR 100, please view the product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UQXLU1OoEM

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UQXLU1OoEM

Treadmills are generally a primary option for many to get started with a new training regimen as it is a well-tolerated exercise for different fitness levels. The Star 100 Treadmill can be used for interval training or jogging as a strength and endurance workout program. In addition, FEIER has created an innovative running technology for a seamless experience while allowing individuals to adjust the speed, distance, time, and calories for a personalized experience at a glance. With the rise of demand for work-from-home situations, users will also benefit from the foldable treadmill, with wheels and a brace designed at the bottom for easy maneuvering.

Through this innovative product, the team at FEIER wants to inspire individuals to have a confident and healthier lifestyle by bringing people excellency of fitness experience. FEIER fitness company offers individuals a variety of fitness equipment like skipping rope, 4 in 1 adjustable dumbbell set, and a pull-up bar. With the majority having a better awareness of fitness, the idea behind launching the fitness equipment is for people in this day and era to have experience with health and fitness.

With the mission to be the brand that provides good design, FEIER fitness also aims to be the safest and most reliable home fitness equipment while helping individuals get a healthy lifestyle even at home. A spokesperson of the company mentioned: “We invest 70% of our total sales in product development each year, and we will not stop pursuing product features and technology, just as humans will not stop working out.”

For more information, please visit www.feierfitness.com

Contact Info:

Name: Duly Lee

Email: [email protected]

Organization: FEIER Fitness

Website: http://www.feierfitness.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146194