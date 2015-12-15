QZ Asset Management Announces New Offices in Shanghai and South Africa to Support BDAI Program Across Asia and Africa

The company has responded to growing demands for its services and hopes to provide better services and support for its customers across the globe.

Guangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – QZ Asset Management, a leading AI investment company, has announced the locations of their new offices in China and South Africa. By Q1 2023, QZ will relocate its headquarters to Shanghai, the largest financial center in China, a move that will better position the firm to engage its global clients and serve as the center of command for its operations worldwide, including the soon-to-launch regional office in South Africa.

QZ is responding to the growing demand for BDAI across the globe, particularly in the African markets. The company has been steadily growing its presence in South Africa and the regional office, anticipated to launch in December this year, allows QZ to continue to provide better services and support for its customers in Africa.

“We are excited to open an office in South Africa as a result of our continued growth in the African continent. QZ can establish even closer ties with our customers and are well-positioned to reach new clients and recruit strong talent in Africa,” said Blake Yeung, CEO of QZ Asset Management.

As recognised by the World Economic Forum, South Africa has sophisticated financial infrastructure, particularly in the equity, insurance and credit markets, making it the ideal location for QZ’s first African office. The South African financial industry has adapted admirably to the rapidly-evolving digital landscape and is characterised by well-regulated, highly capitalised, liquid and profitable financial institutions, supported by a robust regulatory and financial infrastructure.

With its global development strategy well underway, QZ is poised to challenge established financial institutions on the international stage. The firm is highly ambitious and has the world firmly in its sights, as Yeung explains, “App-based investment services will continue to grow and be popular, especially in emerging markets where there is a large unbanked population with high mobile penetration rate. People are now learning that they no longer have to rely on large and cumbersome banks for financial services.”

QZ recently launched its BDAI index trading in global markets and is currently on track to surpass 200% YoY growth by the end of 2022.

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

