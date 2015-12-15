An optimized ERC rebate service launched by Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts allows employers to claim up to $26,000 in tax rebates that never need to be repaid, even if they have already received loans through the PPP.

Englewood, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have launched a new partnership, and an optimized application process, to help employers claim their pandemic relief rebates for wages paid during the recent pandemic.

More information about payroll tax rebate applications, the eligibility requirements, and Bottomline Concepts can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com

ERC Payroll Tax Refund Service & Eligibility Check Launched By Let Hutch Help

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/146192_ca8c3cd84488ca86_001full.jpg

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program was created in 2020 and ended in 2021, but there are still billions of dollars in unclaimed rebates for small to medium-sized businesses. Let Hutch Help’s new rebate service is offered by a team of dedicated ERTC specialists to help employers claim their maximum allowable refund, even if they have already received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

After several rounds of amendments to the CARES Act and the ERTC program, the eligibility requirements and maximum allowable payouts have changed several times, leaving many employers unsure if they qualify for a tax refund. Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have included a no-cost, no-obligation eligibility assessment on the website that helps business owners determine if they qualify using the answers to a few simple questions.

To qualify for the optimized rebate service, a business must have been established prior to February 15, 2020, have between 5 and 500 W-2 employees, and have been affected by the pandemic in some way. Eligible businesses may be able to claim as much as $26,000 per employee, with no upper limit on funding, and no restrictions on how the funds can be spent.

Businesses may qualify if they suffered significant financial losses during the pandemic, closed temporarily due to lockdowns, or restricted their operating capacity in some way. This can include limiting employee activities due to remote working restrictions, limiting customers to meet indoor capacity requirements, or having reduced business hours.

Unlike other pandemic relief programs, such as the PPP, rebates claimed through Bottomline Concepts are not a loan, and never require repayment. Employers who have already received a loan through the PPP may also qualify for rebates, after amendments to the ERTC program passed with the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Employers can also access a new informative webinar with the founder and CEO of Bottomline Concepts, Josh Fox. The webinar is available at no cost, for a limited time with no replays. It will include details about the ERTC program, and how employers can maximize their rebates.

More information about the ERTC webinar with Josh Fox can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com/webinar-registration

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan Hutchison

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Let Hutch Help LLC

Address: 3531 S Logan St D334, Englewood, Colorado 80113, United States

Website: https://www.lethutchhelp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146192